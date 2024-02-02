Nashville Predators Want Huge Trade Package for Juuse Saros

If the Nashville Predators end up trading star goaltender Juuse Saros, expect to see a blockbuster deal completed which includes four pieces heading to Smashville. In other words, a huge trade package needs to be coming back. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period feels the Preds are looking for at least two first-round picks, a top prospect, and a fourth ‘asset’ in the deal. The fourth piece is likely a conditional mid-round draft pick or an experienced NHLer who could help balance out the finances of the deal.

Juuse Saros trade rumors

Saros, a Vezina candidate over the years is feeling the pressure of Yaroslav Askarov on his footsteps and it sounds like the Preds are starting to realize just how good their goalie prospect is going to be. It makes a ton of sense to cash in on Saros and hand over the crease to the Russian phenom, it’s just obviously coming with a lot of risk and potential for some backlash in the dressing room. Saros has been with the Predators since 2015-16 after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.

Is This The Right Time for a Saros Trade?

The Finnish netminder has appeared in 40 games this season, posting a 19-19-2 record, along with a 2.94 GAA and .903 Sv.%. Not having necessarily his best season, to say the least, the organization is seeing some holes they feel could continue to present themselves down the road. They may want to get ahead of them via trade. Saros has been close to winning the Vezina trophy on more than one occasion over the years and has a career 166-114-29 record over his career, which includes a 2.62 GAA and .917 Sv.%. He’s signed through next season at $5 million AAV and does not hold any trade protection.

As for Askarov, the 21-year-old was the 11th overall pick at the 2020 draft and has done nothing but shine since being selected. He’s appeared in two NHL games, posting a 1.47 GAA and .943 Sv.%. Meanwhile, this season in the AHL, has a record of 16-6-1 with the Milwaukee Admirals including a 2.18 GAA and .921 Sv.%. There’s not a scout in the league who doesn’t see Askarov as a true number-one goalie down the road.

As for if there’s anything to the Saros trade talk, it’s all going to depend on the trade offers heading to Smashville.

Nevertheless, this is becoming quite the storyline to follow in Smashville. The Preds are 26-23-2 on the year and are just on the outside looking in at the last wildcard spot. It’s not often you see a potential playoff team move their number one goalie, but if there’s anyone to circle, it’s Saros.

