Are the Canadiens Loading Up For a Much Bigger Trade?

A couple of sources closely linked to the Montreal Canadiens seem to think something might be brewing. Both former Canadien Maxim Lapierre and Sportsnet reporter Eric Engels wonder if the Canadiens and GM Kent Hughes are positioning themselves to make a bigger trade. He could be potentially making a splash at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. There’s an interesting name being linked to the team as these rumors swirl.

Lapierre appeared on the JiC show on TVA Sports and talked about what might be next following Sean Monahan‘s departure to the Winnipeg Jets. Lapierre highlighted the fact that Hughes sold high on Monahan. He wisely used his strategic position as a seller and the market for centers to get a solid return. Now armed with two first-round picks this year and the next, Lapierre wondered if Hughes was setting up for a significant trade akin to the deals he made to land Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.

Are the Canadiens Interested in Trevor Zegras?

Lapierre addressed rumors linking the Canadiens to the Ducks and Trevor Zegras. While acknowledging Zegras’ exceptional talent, he questioned if he fits the profile of a player capable of leading the Canadiens to a Stanley Cup victory. The Canadiens aren’t the only ones asking that kind of question. Many believe the Ducks have asked it as well. That’s one of the main reasons Zegras’ name is out there.

He doubled down on the need for a playoff-savvy player, and there are certainly doubts about Zegras in that regard. The Ducks are also deep at center now, making Zegras potentially expendable.

Kent Hughes: Montreal Canadiens GM ready to make big trade?

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels raised questions about the feasibility of acquiring Zegras. He particularly speculated on the willingness of other teams to offer a top-10 pick for him. Hughes would need to assess the market before contemplating Zegras as a centerpiece in a trade that could bring him to Montreal. If the Canadiens wind up being a lottery team, a first is a lot to part with for a polarizing player.

Engels also considered the possibility that Zegras might not be available at all, especially if he performs well upon returning to play for the Ducks. If true, that would dispel trade talks. However, if the Ducks decide to explore Zegras’ availability in the summer, Engels suggested they contact the Canadiens to see if Hughes bites.

The Canadiens Aren’t Afraid to Make Big Moves

Hughes is the kind of GM who has no problem using the cap, leveraging his position. He’s shown a willingness to add players other teams aren’t sure about. He’s a calculated risk-taker. And, he’s got something a lot of teams don’t have as they approach this season’s deadline — flexibility. Expect the Canadiens to be in on multiple conversations. If they make a huge move, don’t be shocked by that either.

