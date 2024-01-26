Hockey fans are taking to social media to bid farewell to a true veteran of the game as Wayne Simmonds, without officially announcing his retirement, reflected on an illustrious career in a recent interview. The forward, known for his grit and scoring prowess, shared his sentiments in an upcoming story, expressing gratitude for a career that brought him immeasurable joy.
But, despite Simmonds comments saying he was done and it was family time, he’s also posted that he did not officially announce his retirement, suggesting he may try again to make return.
According to Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press, Simmonds, currently without a contract for the ongoing season, conveyed his decision to step away from professional play. Despite not making an official retirement announcement, Simmonds emphasized that his focus is now on family time after enjoying a fulfilling career. “I haven’t officially announced my retirement, but I’m done. I had a great career. It was the best time I’ve ever had in my life. Right now, it’s family time,” the scribe quoted Simmonds as having said.
Having last donned the iconic Maple Leafs jersey in the 2022-23 season, Simmonds playing in just 18 games. Reflecting on his time with the Leafs, he acknowledged the unique experience of playing at home while expressing gratitude to the organization for the opportunity.
If He is Retired, Simmonds Had a Memorable Career
Simmonds reached unrestricted free agent status after completing a two-year, $1.8 million extension with the Maple Leafs in June 2021. A lack of playing time and production likely led to his not getting another offer this past offseason. Still, during his best years, he was quite the power forward.
Over his impressive career, he played for six NHL clubs, starting with the Kings, who selected him in the 2007 draft from the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack. He also spent time with the Flyers, Devils, and Sabres.
The fact that Simmonds posted he’s not officially retired leaves room for speculation about his future in the NHL. Where and when he will pop up is anyone’s guess.
