Brendan Gallagher Gets Five-Game Suspension for Head Hit

Montreal Canadiens’ forward Brendan Gallagher has been served a five-game suspension for an egregious illegal check to the head on New York Islanders’ defenseman Adam Pelech. The suspension was announced by NHL Player Safety on Friday afternoon. The NHL DoPS’ ruling is one that many believe is light considering the nastiness of the elbow.

The incident, deemed a blatant chicken wing hit, has resulted in Gallagher forfeiting nearly $170,000 in salary.

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher has been suspended for five games for an illegal check to the head on NY Islanders’ Adam Pelech. https://t.co/lTIr7dmf83 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2024

The suspension stems from a clear violation where Gallagher intentionally targeted Pelech’s head, raising concerns about a player doing the exact thing the NHL is actively trying to remove from the game. There was no intent to make a clean hit, just a plan to elbow a player. The severity of the hit led to expectations of an in-person hearing, but a phone hearing was scheduled. Despite being a phone hearing, the NHL Player Safety has handed down the maximum possible suspension of five games for this offense.

Social media reactions indicate that some expected a longer suspension. The hit’s deliberate nature has sparked debates, with some suggesting a more severe punishment. Considering the potential danger and intent involved, the league should have sent a message here.

Canadiens Can’t Be Pleased With Gallagher Or the Suspension

Gallagher’s suspension puts a dent in the Canadiens’ lineup, sidelining a key player for an extended period. It was an incredibly irresponsible play.

Brendan Gallagher suspended

As Gallagher serves his suspension, debate over the consistency and severity of disciplinary actions continues. Specifically, the will NHL continue to capture the attention of fans and analysts for going light. Rarely needing another excuse for fans to call out the DoPS, this five games certainly gives them reason. Most fans believe that Gallagher got off easy and 10 games might have been more suitable.

Next: Wayne Simmonds Reflects on Career Amid Retirement Rumors