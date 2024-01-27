Maple Leafs Lose Calle Jarnkrok to Injury, Ryan Reaves Returns

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed today that forward Calle Jarnkrok will be sidelined “week-to-week” due to a broken knuckle sustained during Friday’s practice. The injury will keep Jarnkrok out of action for an undetermined period. As a result, veteran forward Ryan Reaves is set to make his return to the lineup, stepping in for Jarnkrok against the Winnipeg Jets. It’s a big loss on one hand (no pun intended) and an opportunity on the other.
Reaves, who last played on December 14, expressed his readiness to contribute and has been vocal about wanting more playing time. The Winnipeg native is expected to play a key role in tonight’s matchup against the Jets, facing formidable opponents such as Brenden Dillon and Adam Lowry.
It wasn’t that long ago that Reaves stirred the pot a bit in Toronto. During a recent interview, the forward had asserted, “Yeah, I’ve been ready for a couple of weeks now,” emphasizing his eagerness to get back on the ice. Despite expressing his readiness, Reaves refrained from speculating on the reasons behind his limited playing time, leaving those decisions to the coaching staff. Many thought he was trying to air his grievances publicly, which wasn’t a great look.
Sheldon Keefe acknowledged Reaves’ preparedness, emphasizing the importance of staying ready and working through an injury. Keefe highlighted Reaves’ known contributions to the team, and with the injury situation improving, the timing seemed right to reintegrate the physical forward into the lineup.
This Return is Reaves’ Opportunity to Prove to the Leafs His Value
As the Leafs prepare to face the Jets, Reaves has an opportunity to showcase his style of play and fulfill the expectations set for him. The Leafs organization and fans alike will be eager to see how Reaves makes an impact in his return to the lineup after an extended absence.
If I were a betting man, take the over on the fact that we might see some rough stuff and probably a fight from the forward tonight. It’s time for Reaves to put his money where his mouth is.
