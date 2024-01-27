Avalanche Add Veteran Zach Parise on 1-Year, $825,000 Deal

The Colorado Avalanche have bolstered their forward ranks with the addition of veteran winger Zach Parise, signing him to a one-year contract worth $825,000. The announcement came just before their game against the Los Angeles Kings, injecting experience and depth into the Avalanche lineup.
Parise, who became a free agent after concluding a one-year deal with the New York Islanders in July, has found a new home with the Avalanche mid-season. Despite numerous teams expressing interest, the 37-year-old forward landed in Colorado, where he aims to contribute and compete for a Stanley Cup. Rumors of him joining the Avalanche were first broken by The Athletic’s Michael Russo earlier this week.
As per Frank Seravalli, the one-year deal comes without potential performance bonuses, reflecting the Avalanche’s confidence in Parise’s ability to make a meaningful impact in the bottom six forward role. Known for his offensive prowess, Parise played a full 82-game season for the Islanders for two consecutive years.
Financially, on a pro-rated basis, Parise is set to earn $360,938 for the remainder of the season with the Avalanche. Additionally, he continues to receive $833,333 per season from the Minnesota Wild through 2028-29, part of his buyout in 2021.
Avalanche Sign a Veteran With a Ton of Compete
Parise’s signing adds a seasoned presence to the Avalanche roster, complementing his ability to generate offense despite changes in his finishing and skating over the years. The veteran forward’s arrival brings anticipation for the impact he can make as the Avalanche strive for success in the remainder of the season and beyond.
