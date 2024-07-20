Way Too Early Picks For UFA Vets Who May Look at Oilers in 2025

The Edmonton Oilers were very successful in landing solid players this summer on team-friendly deals, retaining Corey Perry and Adam Henrique on solid contracts. Jeff Skinner signed with the Oilers on a one-year deal as well, hoping for a chance to find chemistry on a solid offensive core and up his value in 2025. Such is the fortune for a contending team that has aspirations every season of winning the Stanley Cup. Are there any players on expiring contracts who may see Edmonton as a good fit next season?

Claude Giroux Might Leave Ottawa

Claude Giroux is a player to watch closely this season. Since joining the Ottawa Senators in 2022, Giroux has been a solid contributor, but the team has failed to meet expectations, missing the playoffs and not progressing as anticipated. At 36, Giroux’s patience may be wearing thin.

On the Coming In Hot Podcast, Giroux revealed that he hasn’t discussed or considered a new contract with the Senators. He prefers to focus on the current season, potentially keeping his options open if the Senators struggle further. With a $6.5 million salary in the final year of his contract, Giroux could be an attractive option for a contender around the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. His experience and offensive output, combined with a possible retained salary of $3.25 million, might be enticing for teams looking to bolster their roster. He’s likely too rich for the Oilers’ blood this year, but if a third team was involved or LTIR made extra cap space available, Edmonton might be an option should Ottawa fall short again.

Having previously played 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers before joining Ottawa, Giroux’s next move might be a team-friendly deal with a contender in the summer of 2026 if he doesn’t secure a championship this season.

How Low Would Brent Burns Go?

Defenseman Brent Burns, who has previously skated for contending teams like the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes, is now 39 and could be poised for a change if the Hurricanes continue to trend downward. Burns has yet to capture a Stanley Cup. With the Hurricanes losing key players like Brady Skjei, Jake Guentzel, and Brett Pesce, their status as Cup contenders is uncertain this season.

Burns remains a valuable asset, logging heavy minutes and maintaining strong performance. Given his experience and career earnings, the upcoming season might be his last best chance to secure a championship. The Edmonton Oilers could be the team to give him that opportunity. The question is, would he take a huge discount over the $5 million he’s making now ($8 million cap hit) and would the Oilers want a 40-year-old, even in a lesser role?

Would Taylor Hall Like to Come Back to Edmonton?

Taylor Hall has moved around a lot over his NHL career. Trouble with injuries and a role as a mentor on the Chicago Blackhawks has redefined his career and in 2025, he’ll be looking to secure a spot on an NHL roster in a lesser role and at a lower cap hit. He spent years with the Edmonton Oilers before they became contenders and it shouldn’t shock anyone if the idea of returning while they’re good would be appealing to him.

Could the Oilers see a role for him as a left-winger in their top nine on a cheap deal for a year? He wouldn’t get much to come to play in Edmonton, but in the right role, he could offer some value. He wants to win and he’s trending in the wrong direction as his career progresses.

