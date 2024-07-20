Jeff Jackson on GM Plan for Oilers, Changed McDavid Relationship

Bob McCowan had CEO and acting general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, Jeff Jackson on his podcast this week. He spoke about Jackson taking over as GM until he could find and hire a new general manager, plus how things have changed concerning his relationship with Connor McDavid since he became team CEO. What are his GM plans for the team and how much is McDavid involved?
Jackson was asked if the plan is still to hire a general manager for the team and not take on the role himself. Saying he didn’t want the job because of how much it would require him to be with the team on a day-to-day basis, he’s going through the process of interviewing candidates and says he expects a decision to come in the next 7 to 10 days. He noted he would be active in the dealings the GM has, but that it was not the role he was hired to do and he made it clear with owner Darryl Katz that it wasn’t the job he’d ever take on full-time.
As for who he was interviewing, he didn’t clarify. The Oilers have been linked to candidates like Mark Stuart and Stan Bowman.
How Jackson’s Role as CEO Has Changed His Relationship With McDavid
It was pointed out to Jackson that Connor McDavid was very complimentary of the job Jackson had done in the off-season. Keeping most of the team together was a huge deal and adding the pieces he did should make the club better. Jackson said he didn’t see the comments but appreciated the fact that McDavid said them. He called the captain a great player and a thoughtful player when it comes to everything surrounding the team, so it means a lot when that kind of feedback is offered.
When guest host John Shannon asked how Jackson’s relationship with players like McDavid has changed (Jackson used to be McDavid’s agent), the response was that the obvious is that they don’t have long dinners and conversations like they used to. “There are not as many touches, for lack of a better term.”
He did say they have a long and deep relationship and there’s an unspoken connection between the two of them that will never go away. He confirmed that he was still invited to the wedding next weekend.
