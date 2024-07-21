Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet compiled a list of the most intriguing UFAs in 2025 and interestingly, left off one of the biggest names in the NHL. Playing in the final season of his current contract, Leon Draisaitl is Edmonton’s big priority this summer. The Oilers want to get a deal done and Draisaitl’s agent hinted that he’s confident something will get done, but it’s by no means a given. Still, Dixon didn’t include him. Why?
Some have argued that a Toronto-based columnist wanted two Toronto players are the top of the list, but Dixon explained why Draisaitl wasn’t included, nor were other big names such as Sidney Crosby and Mikko Rantanen.
He wrote:
So for our exercise today — which is identifying 25 of the most intriguing potential UFAs in 2025 — we won’t list Sidney Crosby, Leon Draisaitl, Mikko Rantanen, Brad Marchand or Igor Shesterkin. All five are megastars on expiring contracts, but are also strong candidates to re-up with their current club in the coming weeks and months…or so we assume, anyway.
Is Draisaitl’s Deal in Edmonton a Foregone Conclusion?
The way Dixon is framing his column, Draisaitl staying in Edmonton is practically a done deal. It’s not clear what the term will look like or how high the salary is going to be, but the suggestion here is that the player has no intention of looking elsewhere and the Oilers have no intention of letting him depart.
That’s good news for the Oilers, who might need an extended Draisaitl before shifting their focus to contract talks with Connor McDavid. The two were working out already this offseason together and are attached at the hip. If Draisaitl is staying, the odds that McDavid stays too go up exponentially.
