Claude Giroux Isn’t Thinking About a New Contract With Senators

Despite entering the final season of his current deal with the Ottawa Senators, Claude Giroux is not considering an extension at this time. Speaking on the Coming In Hot Podcast, Giroux emphasized that he hasn’t talked with the team or his family about a new contract, nor has he given it much thought. His primary focus remains on delivering a strong performance this season and helping the Senators break their playoff drought, which has persisted since 2017.

This is both good and potentially not-so-good news for the Senators.

Giroux, 36, signed a three-year deal with Ottawa in 2022, drawn by the prospect of playing for his hometown team and being a key player in their lineup. However, things haven’t exactly gone as planned. Personally, Giroux has been fine. Last season, he recorded a commendable 64 points, a slight drop from the 79 points he posted in his first year with the Senators. He’s pulled his weight. However, as he continues to chase his first Stanley Cup, Giroux’s performance and leadership on and off the ice can only take a struggling team so far.

The Senators Need to Take a Big Step This Season to Keep Giroux

The Senators’ recent struggles and inconsistent performance likely contribute to Giroux’s hesitation about committing long-term. Ideally, he’d probably love to extend again in his hometown, but if the Senators can’t turn the corner, he’ll have to give some thought to signing with a contender as his time in the NHL is running out.

Despite saying he doesn’t want any contract talks to be a distraction, that likely isn’t the only reason he’ll wait to commit further. It makes sense for both Giroux and the team to hold off on contract discussions and reassess the situation as the season progresses. If the Senators show significant improvement and make a strong playoff push, it could increase the likelihood of Giroux considering an extension. Conversely, if the team fails to make the playoffs, Giroux might explore other opportunities where he could potentially contend for a championship. He could be dealt at the NHL Trade Deadline.

He’ll play things off as his doing the club a favor. He even joked to the host of the podcast, “You’re being a distraction by talking about it right now.” The reality is that he wants to keep his options open.

