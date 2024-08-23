Tyson Barrie Approached for a PTO with the Oilers?

Rumors are circulating about Tyson Barrie potentially returning to the Edmonton Oilers on a professional tryout (PTO) contract this summer. While the Oilers have had preliminary conversations with Barrie, and it is believed the rest of the team would be open to his coming in, it’s not a guaranteed move.
According to Dustin Nielson of Edmonton Sports Talk, the Oilers are exploring all their PTO options and have already spoken with Barrie. Nielson noted, “They love him in the room, but is he a fit on the ice with the way the blueline is currently built?”
The question is, does Barrie make sense based on the way this team is built and what it needs?
Arguments For and Against Barrie Rejoining the Oilers
With the Oilers lacking depth in their defensive lineup, bringing Barrie in on a PTO could provide additional support during the preseason. However, Barrie, a specialist known for his offensive skills and power-play contributions, may not be the ideal fit for the Oilers’ current needs.
Edmonton is looking for a defenseman who can play solid minutes on the penalty kill and support Darnell Nurse by taking on a more defensive role, similar to a player like Chris Tanev. The Oilers looked hard at Tanev at last season’s deadline. And, with penalty killer Cody Ceci heading to the San Jose Sharks, there’s a hole on the right side.
Given the Oilers’ current roster, Barrie would not necessarily be a clear upgrade over existing right-side defensemen like Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, or Ty Emberson. Thus, the Oilers are unlikely to offer him a contract outright before a PTO.
The plus of this idea is that Barrie is familiar with the Oilers’ organization. He was traded to the Nashville Predators on February 28, 2023, in a deal that brought Mattias Ekholm to Edmonton. In that trade, the Oilers also sent forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Nashville. It would be incredible if Barrie came back, essentially meaning the Oilers traded a first, a fourth, and a prospect for Ekholm, who has been incredible.
While a PTO for Barrie remains a possibility, it is clear that the Oilers are carefully considering their options to ensure they make the best decision for their blue line.
