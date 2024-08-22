Former Oilers Named as New Targets Following Big Blue Line Losses

Considering the Edmonton Oilers took a hit to their blue line this offseason, it would make sense if the team was in the market for an upgrade. The Oilers lost Philip Broberg to an offer sheet, Cody Ceci via trade to the San Jose Sharks, and Vincent Desharnais in free agency. They picked up Ty Emberson and Paul Fischer, but there is some concern that they have left a hole and will need to find a fix. Who might be among their primary targets?
While a guest on the What Chaos podcast, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer was asked about what the Oilers might do to address a potential need. He believes the team is going to look, even if that doesn’t mean an imminent solution.
Stauffer said:
“It would not surprise me if [the Oilers] are having an internal discussion on whether or not they need to add one more potential puck mover – and likely a right shot if they do (I don’t know if they’re going to act on it or not).”
Stauffer speculated whether the team would add a player before the season starts or wait until the stretch run. They might recognize the need for at least one more player. If they decide to act before the season, Tyson Barrie could be a candidate. The former Oilers defenseman is still unsigned and searching for an NHL opportunity.
Josh Wegman of The Score mentioned possible candidates for the Oilers include Adam Larsson and Will Borgen of the Seattle Kraken, David Savard of the Montreal Canadiens, and Jeff Petry of the Detroit Red Wings.
Larsson was a former Oiler who left for personal reasons after his father unexpectedly passed away. Petry was a former Oiler who was traded under less-than-ideal circumstances. A lot of time has passed for both players, but it’s not clear if either would be open to a return.
Cody Anderson
August 22, 2024 at 9:09 am
I would be fine with a reunion with Larson, or Petry. Barrie would make no sense at all. He is a PP specialist that needs to be sheltered on defence. He would not get power play time and unless you play him 3rd line minutes with Kulak would be a huge detriment. He is a downgrade from what we have(which is sad)
I am guessing they give Barrie a PTO, which I am against.