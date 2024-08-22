NHL Network Reveals Top 20 Centres: McDavid and Draisaitl Shine

Following the release of their Top 20 wingers list, the NHL Network has unveiled their 2024 rankings for the Top 20 centers. Unsurprisingly, two Edmonton Oilers stars have secured spots in the Top 5. After an outstanding season, captain Connor McDavid and his dynamic teammate Leon Draisaitl are rightfully recognized for their exceptional talents.

After being drafted in 2014, Draisaitl quickly became a staple on the Oilers roster. His scoring prowess has left players and fans in awe for a decade now. Furthermore, Draisaitl sits second in scoring since the 2018-2019 season with a remarkable 254 goals. As a result, the NHL Network ranks the “German Gretzky” in fourth place.

Leon Draisaitl Oilers extension

It might be seen as a disappointing result for Draisaitl, who was ranked in third place last season. Nevertheless, Draisaitl has the fifth-highest points-per-game average during the playoffs in all of NHL history. Additionally, he holds a career average of 1.182 points per game during the regular season, placing him in 16th place all-time.

Where is Oilers Captain McDavid Ranked?

As for the Oilers captain, he once again tops the list, being named NHL Network’s best center. McDavid continued his trend of dominance as he topped last year’s list as well. Since being drafted in 2015, he has recorded 982 career points, good for 1.52 points a game. Which is the third-highest career average in NHL history, as he sits just behind Mario Lemieux.

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Cup Final

The NHL Network credits Connor McDavid’s remarkable playoff performance to his position. During the 2024 postseason, McDavid shattered Wayne Gretzky’s record for most assists in a single playoff run, tallying an incredible 34 assists in just 25 games. Moreover, he became only the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy despite being on the losing team.

The dynamic duo in Edmonton continues to become an even more dominant force within the league. Both their talents are reflected in the NHL Network’s new article. After an intense offseason, McDavid and Draisaitl look to rewrite the ending of last season and bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.

