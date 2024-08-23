Oilers Confirmed to Want Right-Shot Defensemen In UFA Market

The Edmonton Oilers are actively searching the UFA market for right-shot defensemen after losing key players Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg this summer. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are considering several options, including veterans like Justin Schultz, Tyson Barrie, and Kevin Shattenkirk. This move comes as the team looks to fill the gaps left with the somewhat unexpected changes to their roster.
The Oilers want to bolster their blue line for the upcoming season. Currently, the Oilers have names like Troy Stecher, Ty Emberson, and Josh Brown on their roster, but they may still be looking for additional depth. There’s a hole on the right side with the exits of Ceci and Deharnais and while the new players on board will get a fair look, GM Stan Bowman confirmed nothing is off the table.
The team could benefit from bringing in a more experienced right-shot defenseman to complement their current lineup and add stability.
Oilers Could Skip UFA Market and Wait Until the Trade Deadline
Bob Stauffer, a prominent voice in Oilers’ coverage, has also suggested that the team might explore signing a defenseman on a professional tryout (PTO) who can play both left and right defense. Stauffer noted that Edmonton might target a second-pairing right-shot defenseman at the trade deadline, utilizing the accrued cap space they expect to have later in the season.
As the Oilers continue to explore their options, that they are potentially looking at the addition of a seasoned right-shot defenseman makes sense. They have a need there, but they likely aren’t in a huge rush to find a solution.
Next: Tyson Barrie Approached for a PTO with the Oilers?
