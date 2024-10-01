With the regular season fast approaching, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to address their salary cap issues. According to recent reports, they are currently above the $88 million salary cap ceiling by just over $1 million. To become cap-compliant, TSN’s Darren Dreger and other analysts have identified potential trade candidates on the Maple Leafs’ roster.
Nick Robertson is a player who gets talked about a lot these days, but his modest cap hit of $875K and for the production he’ll bring at that number, he shouldn’t be a cap dump trade. Let’s exclude him from the conversation.
Who is left? There are three obvious options.
Calle Jarnkrok’s Injury History a Concern for Maple Leafs
Veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok is one name frequently mentioned. The 33-year-old has been dealing with a lower-body injury during the preseason, raising concerns about his availability. Jarnkrok, who has a $2.1 million annual average value (AAV) and a 10-team no-trade list, is signed through the 2025-26 season.
His injury history and contract length could make him challenging to move, but shedding his salary would provide some much-needed cap relief. And, if the Leafs can move the entire contract, it gives them a little wiggle room to make other moves later in the season.
David Kampf’s Skill Set Could Be Attractive
“David Kampf is a safe fourth-line center. He gives you everything he has and Berube might love that,” Dreger said. For that reason, he’s not the top candidate to fix the Maple Leafs cap issues. But, it’s for that same reason other teams might like him.
The 29-year-old center is known for his solid defensive play and versatility. He’s a bit pricey for a fourth-liner and he has his own 10-team no-trade list that might complicate a deal. But, if he’s open to it and a team sees him in a bigger role, there could be a fit there.
It’s also important to note that the Leafs want to make more room for Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz. To do that, Toronto needs to clear more cap space than just the $1.07 million they are over.
Conor Timmins Cap Hit Will Interest Teams
Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan reports that defenseman Conor Timmins, carrying a more modest $1.1 million cap hit, is also being floated as a potential trade option. He writes, “If Conor Timmins is not in the plans, moving his $1.1-million contract would alleviate some of the cap stress.”
If the Leafs can’t find a trade partner, he could end up on waivers. And, if Jani Hakanpaa is ready to go and healthy enough to get into the lineup, Timmins gets moved down the depth chart. Timmins has looked good for the team in pre-season. Perhaps this is the time to try and capitalize, selling high.
The 25-year-old can move the puck and generate offense, which some teams will find attractive for the sticker price.
