Trusted Insider Says Swayman Now Considering Trade Ask from Bruins

If Jeremy Swayman wasn’t considering a trade from the Boston Bruins before, it sure sounds like he is now. According to a report on Monday night from trusted insider Elliotte Friedman: “The moment Neely said, ‘I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now,’ speculation ran rampant that Swayman would formally ask for a trade. The statement reveals one obvious truth — he is considering it.”

If the plan by Cam Neely was to put pressure on Swayman’s camp, his decision to call out his starting netminder publicly may have backfired in his face.

Friedman added, “Never make life-changing decisions when you’re emotional. How does he feel over the next 24-48 hours? That determines where we go.” In other words, the next couple of days will be imperative to saving or ending this relationship. Either Swayman settles down and removes the emotion from what Neely did and agrees to come back to the negotiating table. Or, Swayman realizes this is now twice the organization has thrown him under the bus and he’s had enough.

Swayman did tell the team he wanted to remain with the Bruins. But, this little publicity stunt — which might turn out not to be so little — may have changed Swayman’s mind. The two sides are reportedly millions of dollars apart when it comes to negotiations, and now the organization has taken those talks public.

The assumption is that Swayman isn’t happy, which is why the agent released a statement.

Lewis Gross, Swayman’s agent, said the Bruins never offered the $64 million Neely hinted at. And, by saying he did and suggesting the goaltender declined, some fans have turned on the netminder. Friedman wrote:

“Gross’s statement claims that, prior to the media conference, the Bruins never got to $64M. I think they were close, maybe around $60M-$62M. Swayman/Gross probably aren’t as annoyed about the number itself as they are about it being mentioned in the first place.”

Is a Swayman Trade a Realistic Possibility Now?

Two weeks ago, Friedman wrote in a 32 Thoughts column that rumors began circulating about a potential trade. While the Bruins refused to comment, it was evident they informed teams that they had no intention of moving him and wanted to keep him. However, with the way this has all gone sideways, and an embarrassingly public manner, things could change.

Jeremy Swayman now considering requesting a trade from the Bruins

Friedman noted to keep in mind that other teams are allowed to negotiate with Swayman since he’s still an unsigned free agent. He said those teams can learn or already know his asking price. Meaning, if they reach out, it’s likely because they are prepared to pay it.

