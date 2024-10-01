Continuing from yesterday’s practice analysis, I’ll examine some remaining unanswered questions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs depth chart and salary cap management. The fourth line, the defense, goaltending, and the salary cap are all areas of concern just days away from the 2024-25 campaign.

Question One: What’s the Deal with Fourth Line?

The Maple Leafs’ fourth line, featuring Steven Lorentz, David Kämpf, and Ryan Reaves, could be where the team makes its most significant salary cap decisions. With younger, cheaper players vying for spots, the team must weigh performance against financial constraints. Is Lorentz’s position uncertain once Järnkrok returns? Could Kämpf lose his role if Holmberg continues to impress?

Even Reaves’ role, though seemingly secure, could be impacted. Ultimately, the fourth line might be where the team makes critical moves to stay cap-compliant while determining the roster’s final makeup.

Question Two: Is Liljegren on the Outside Looking In?

Timothy Liljegren’s situation with the Maple Leafs is becoming increasingly uncertain. Despite his significant $3 million cap hit, Liljegren is listed behind Conor Timmins, who has outperformed him when healthy. With Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev leading the defense and the Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Jake McCabe pairing showing improvement, Liljegren might be considered expendable.

If he continues to slide down the depth chart, the team may consider moving Liljegren. His movement could clear up salary-cap space immediately. And that’s a huge team need. While surprising, Liljegren’s future with the Maple Leafs could be on the fence. It doesn’t seem logical, but could a potential trade be on the horizon?

Question Three: Salary Cap and Injuries: LTIR Solutions

With Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar potentially starting the season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the Maple Leafs might get some breathing room in their salary cap. However, they will still need to clear additional space, likely by waiving a player or making a trade. Who will that be?

The early candidates seem to be Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf, but are others potentially prime for being moved?

Question Four: Goaltending Decisions Loom

The biggest question surrounding the Maple Leafs’ roster is whether the team will carry three goalies, as they did last season with Martin Jones. Matt Murray is a wild card. While he comes with a low cap hit, his health remains a concern. If he can return to his pre-injury form, there’s a case for keeping him, but it’s risky.

With Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz likely locked in as the top two netminders, Murray could be placed on waivers, though he’d almost certainly be claimed by another team. Whether the Maple Leafs will take that chance or carry a third goalie remains crucial as the season approaches.

