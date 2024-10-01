McDavid “Itching” for Oilers to Make Major Pre-Season Change

It might be too much to suggest Connor McDavid is frustrated, but the captain of the Edmonton Oilers is certainly eager to get the regular season lineup into pre-season games and see what this team can do together. The hint seems to be to put away the blender, let the prospects and hopefuls go, and get the everyday players working and gelling as a group.

“We haven’t played much with our group. I think you’ll see that the next two games. I’m hoping so, just to get some rhythm, camaraderie. You know that stuff is important,” McDavid said when speaking to the media after a 3-2 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

"It's important, it's good to all get together. Guys are looking forward to it to spend time together & get to know each other a little better."



Connor McDavid on heading out on the road for the final two games of the #Oilers pre-season schedule.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/nGnnNXZ5ED — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 1, 2024

He wasn’t slated to, but speculation was that McDavid asked to play in this game. And, when McDavid asks to play, you let him.

Whether he’s not feeling like he’s up to speed and wants to avoid a slow start, or he’s tired of sitting around and wants to get going, McDavid was in. He played without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, but he played. He had two assists, one hit, and two shots on goal. He played a total of 21:14, which is just shy of what he’d likely play in a typical game.

This was also the first game the second line had even played as a unit.

McDavid was asked about the new-look second line of Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson. He called it tough when there is an expectation of fireworks and magic right out of the gate. It takes time to get used to new linemates, but McDavid isn’t worried. “It takes a little bit of time to get used to. They’re all three such good players that they’ll get it going.”

McDavid Thinks It’s Time for the Oilers to Get Ready for the Season

When asked if he knew what this team has in terms of talent for the season, he responded it was too early and reminded the media that the whole group hadn’t played together yet. “I’m definitely itching for that,” he noted.

McDavid ready for Oilers to get regulars in for pre-season

He wants to get his regular defensemen in and get everyone on the same page. He was excited about the team going on the road and bonding. With some significant changeover during the summer, this group needs to form the relationships they need to have to be a team that starts strong and finishes even stronger.

Next: Oilers’ Hyman and Bouchard Join Hard-to-Crack Rankings List