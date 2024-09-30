What Is the Maple Leafs Coaching Staff Thinking Today?

Several things happened during today’s Toronto Maple Leafs practice. What are they, and what might they mean for the team? If I read between the lines, what does practice tell me about the coaching staff’s thinking?

Between the Lines One: What the Maple Leafs Line Combinations Tell Us

As the Maple Leafs continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, practice lines provide insight into the coaching staff’s evolving plans. Below are the lines observed at practice today, courtesy of Mark Masters:

Forwards:

Knies – Matthews – Marner

McMann – Domi/Nylander

Pacioretty – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kämpf – Reaves

Cowan – Grebenkin

Defense:

Rielly – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – McCabe

Benoit – Timmins

Rifai – Liljegren

Injured Skaters (Skating Separately): Tavares, Järnkrok, Hakanpaa, Dewar, Steeves.

Nick Barden of The Hockey News reports that Tavares and Järnkrok are expected to rejoin the team at the next practice on Wednesday.

Between the Lines Two: Nylander’s Role at Center Is a Fluid Situation

One notable development is the dynamic between William Nylander and Max Domi, who switched between center and wing during the practice. While Nylander was initially expected to take on a full-time center role, Head Coach Craig Berube suggested it remains a “work in progress.”

William Nylander, Maple Leafs

Nylander repeated this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of versatility. Here are the possible takeaways. First, the switching might suggest a hybrid center role. Depending on face-off situations and matchups, Berube might explore a shared center role for Nylander and Domi.

Second, Nylander might face an uncertain long-term future: As he and Domi alternate roles, the coaching staff may revert Nylander to the wing once Tavares is back in the lineup.

Between the Lines Three: Holmberg and Pacioretty Shine on the Third Line

Another significant observation is Pontus Holmberg centering Max Pacioretty and Nick Robertson on the third line. The lineup changes raise three possibilities for the Maple Leafs’ roster dynamics.

First, Holmberg’s presence centering the third line over Kämpf suggests he might be rising up the depth chart. However, this adjustment could be temporary, with Holmberg possibly acting as a placeholder until Tavares returns to practice or game action. Whether this shift is permanent or reflects short-term availability remains to be seen.

Second, Pacioretty’s continued importance within the lineup implies that rumors of his contract being close to finalization might be accurate. The Maple Leafs likely need to clear some cap space to make his signing official, but Pacioretty’s positioning indicates he will have a significant role once the season begins.

Third, Robertson’s spot on the third line raises questions about his long-term fit. It’s unclear if he has secured a permanent role in the top nine or is temporarily filling in for Järnkrok until the latter returns to full health. Robertson’s performance in upcoming practices and games may determine his standing on the roster moving forward.

In tomorrow’s post, I’ll explore the remaining questions about the fourth line, defense pairings, and how injuries could affect the Leafs’ roster and salary cap situation.

