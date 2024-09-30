What Is the Maple Leafs Coaching Staff Thinking Today?

Several things happened during today’s Toronto Maple Leafs practice. What are they, and what might they mean for the team? If I read between the lines, what does practice tell me about the coaching staff’s thinking?
Between the Lines One: What the Maple Leafs Line Combinations Tell Us
As the Maple Leafs continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, practice lines provide insight into the coaching staff’s evolving plans. Below are the lines observed at practice today, courtesy of Mark Masters:
Related: Maple Leafs Eyeing Long-Term Deal for Rising Star Matthew Knies
Forwards:
- Knies – Matthews – Marner
- McMann – Domi/Nylander
- Pacioretty – Holmberg – Robertson
- Lorentz – Kämpf – Reaves
- Cowan – Grebenkin
Defense:
- Rielly – Tanev
- Ekman-Larsson – McCabe
- Benoit – Timmins
- Rifai – Liljegren
Injured Skaters (Skating Separately): Tavares, Järnkrok, Hakanpaa, Dewar, Steeves.
Nick Barden of The Hockey News reports that Tavares and Järnkrok are expected to rejoin the team at the next practice on Wednesday.
Between the Lines Two: Nylander’s Role at Center Is a Fluid Situation
One notable development is the dynamic between William Nylander and Max Domi, who switched between center and wing during the practice. While Nylander was initially expected to take on a full-time center role, Head Coach Craig Berube suggested it remains a “work in progress.”
Nylander repeated this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of versatility. Here are the possible takeaways. First, the switching might suggest a hybrid center role. Depending on face-off situations and matchups, Berube might explore a shared center role for Nylander and Domi.
Second, Nylander might face an uncertain long-term future: As he and Domi alternate roles, the coaching staff may revert Nylander to the wing once Tavares is back in the lineup.
Between the Lines Three: Holmberg and Pacioretty Shine on the Third Line
Another significant observation is Pontus Holmberg centering Max Pacioretty and Nick Robertson on the third line. The lineup changes raise three possibilities for the Maple Leafs’ roster dynamics.
First, Holmberg’s presence centering the third line over Kämpf suggests he might be rising up the depth chart. However, this adjustment could be temporary, with Holmberg possibly acting as a placeholder until Tavares returns to practice or game action. Whether this shift is permanent or reflects short-term availability remains to be seen.
Second, Pacioretty’s continued importance within the lineup implies that rumors of his contract being close to finalization might be accurate. The Maple Leafs likely need to clear some cap space to make his signing official, but Pacioretty’s positioning indicates he will have a significant role once the season begins.
Third, Robertson’s spot on the third line raises questions about his long-term fit. It’s unclear if he has secured a permanent role in the top nine or is temporarily filling in for Järnkrok until the latter returns to full health. Robertson’s performance in upcoming practices and games may determine his standing on the roster moving forward.
In tomorrow’s post, I’ll explore the remaining questions about the fourth line, defense pairings, and how injuries could affect the Leafs’ roster and salary cap situation.
Next: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Injuries, Player Updates, and More
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Darnell Nurse Has Message Amid Injury Concerns, Preseason Absence
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse had a message for people worried he's missing pre-season...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers Release F Mike Hoffman From PTO
After four points in four games, the Edmonton Oilers have released Mike Hoffman from...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
Swayman Turns Down $64 Million Contract Offer From the Bruins
Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely hints RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman has turned down...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Could the Bruins Be Forced to Trade Two Vezina Candidates?
Is it getting to the point in Boston where the Bruins might actually have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Who Will Lead Team Canada? The Crosby and McDavid Question
As the 4 Nation Face-Off quickly approaches, Team Canada is placed into a sticky...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers’ Tortorella Reveals Development Plan for Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov has put the NHL on notice with his impressive scoring touch. Flyers'...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Patrik Laine Leaves Game with Knee Injury Following Collision
Patrik Laine left Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Prospect Sam O’Reilly Gets Key Shot Before Likely Demotion
The Edmonton Oilers will put 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly in a great spot...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
ESPN Columnist Predicts Seth Jones Could Traded by Blackhawks
One of Greg Wyshynski's bold predictions for the 2024-25 NHL season is that the...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 days ago
Update: Kings Have Rough Timeline on Drew Doughty Injury
The Los Angeles Kings announced that veteran defenseman Drew Doughty will undergo surgery on...