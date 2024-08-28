Time for Nick Robertson to Speed Dial Mentor Jason Spezza

One of my early memories that cemented Jason Spezza as one of my all-time favorite players is the time he spent on the ice with the younger prospects. I remember a video where Spezza worked closely with Nick Robertson, helping him refine his shot. They spent hours together, with Spezza mentoring and coaching Robertson, not just on his skills but likely on the game’s mental aspects as well. Given Robertson’s dedication to perfecting his craft, I’m confident he must have asked Spezza about his long, storied NHL career.

I think it’s time for Robertson to seek that wisdom again. Even though Spezza is now with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Robertson remains for now with the Maple Leafs, the advice could be invaluable. Robertson is at a crossroads in his young career, facing a crucial decision about whether to stay with Toronto or seek opportunities elsewhere. This could be a defining moment for him, and it’s a choice that needs to be made wisely. If I were counseling Robertson, I’d tell him to get advice from someone like Spezza, who’s navigated the ups and downs of a lengthy NHL career.

Spezza Could, Once Again, Be a Mentor to Robertson

Spezza, who previously worked with Robertson alone in practice, would be an ideal mentor to Robertson for several reasons. First, Spezza’s long and successful NHL career gives him deep insights into professional hockey’s ups and downs. His extensive experience allows him to understand what it takes to succeed and offer valuable advice on navigating the various challenges players face.

Jason Spezza, then with the Maple Leafs.

Second, Spezza’s mentorship can significantly impact Robertson as a respected leader on and off the ice. His insights could help Robertson feel more connected and supported. Robertson has more than “hockey things” going on. He also needs to address his needs for belongingness and esteem.

Third, having witnessed the game’s evolution and mentored younger players, Spezza can offer Robertson a broader perspective. He can assist Robertson in looking beyond immediate frustrations and focusing on long-term goals, helping him maintain a positive outlook and strategic mindset.

Where Else Might Robertson Go for Insightful Advice?

Several other people might be willing to talk with Robertson. First, as strange as it might seem, I would encourage Robertson to speak with former Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe knows Robertson well and might offer insights into how to position himself for success best.

From what I’ve seen from Keefe, whether you think he’s a good coach or not, I believe he’d engage in an honest and deeper conversation with Robertson. Robertson might want to ask current Maple Leafs management for permission to avoid inciting accusations of collusion. However, I believe GM Brad Treliving might be okay with that plan.

Treliving and Keefe know the business and realize that the best results would be a happy team and a happy Robertson, wherever that is. Neither hockey man seems petty or self-focused. Keefe would understand Robertson’s strengths and areas for improvement, which can guide his development.

Third, reaching out to outside mentors, such as former players Joe Thoronto or Mark Giordano, could be helpful. Each has navigated similar frustrations and has invaluable insights to shed on the dilemma. They would also understand the Maple Leafs’ environment and the broader NHL landscape and would be an excellent resource for broader perspectives and advice.

The Bottom Line for Robertson: Advice Is Helpful

Robertson’s career choice moving forward is critical. How well he manages his personal and professional needs and the support he receives will shape his journey. Spezza and other respected figures can play crucial roles in guiding him through this critical career phase. If I were talking with Robertson, I’d encourage him to reach out quickly.

