Maple Leafs Among Teams Interested in Max Pacioretty

It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs are kicking tires on the idea of signing veteran forward Max Pacioretty. Several sources, including Nick Alberga of The Nation Network and Arthur Staple of The Athletic, are reporting confirmation of the team’s interest.

UPDATE: The Maple Leafs are reportedly one of the teams seriously pursuing for veteran UFA forward Max Pacioretty.



Alberga posted on Thursday, “Break from vacation.. Sources confirm the Maple Leafs are among the teams firmly in the mix to sign veteran UFA forward Max Pacioretty.” Reactions to the news was mixed, with some saying he could still offer something, but others noting that the Leafs don’t need a goal scorer.

Adding an intriguing bit of news to the story, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added, “Hearing same re Leafs/Pacioretty. This would be a SPC (standard player contract), not a PTO, if they agree to terms.” In other words, the Leafs aren’t looking at Pacioretty as someone they can walk away from on a PTO if things don’t work out. They’re considering signing him right out of the gate.

Arthur Staple of The Athletic notes that the Detroit Red Wings are also a team that has shown interest, but he adds:

Pacioretty has to prove he can put the puck in the net still, so teams like the Hawks, Utah or the Flames, where he could play a more prominent scoring role, might be the smarter play. That could also turn into a deadline move to a contender if he has a solid season.

Will the Maple Leafs add Pacioretty this summer and what will the contract look like if he signs? He’s been plagued by injuries over the past several seasons, and it doesn’t seem like teams are lining up to sign him. His previous cap hit was $2 million, but it’s unlikely he makes anywhere close to that this coming season.

