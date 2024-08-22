Interesting Maple Leafs & Kraken Trade Might Just Work

Often, when I come across proposed trades, I can’t help but roll my eyes. Most of them seem far-fetched, driven more by wishful thinking than any fundamental understanding of the players involved or the realities of the NHL landscape. Whether it’s finding a landing spot for John Tavares—who, let’s face it, isn’t waiving his no-trade clause—or suggesting deals that are heavily skewed by personal biases, many of these ideas don’t hold up under scrutiny.

But now and then, a trade idea surfaces that makes you pause and think, “This could work.” Recently, I came across one such proposal that caught my attention. Unlike most, here’s a trade scenario that has some potential merit.

The Trade Proposal Between the Kraken and the Maple Leafs

The trade details look like this: the Toronto Maple Leafs get defenseman Adam Larsson, and the Seattle Kraken get Timothy Liljegren, David Kampf, and their 2025 second-round pick (Florida’s).

I’ve always been a fan of Adam Larsson. I think the Oilers came out ahead in the trade that sent Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils years ago. Hall, in my opinion, was overhyped and never really seemed to fit with the team. On the other hand, Larsson was solid—perhaps not flashy, but consistently reliable. He’d be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs’ defense. While it’s unfortunate he doesn’t come with more years on his contract, the possibility of re-signing him could be intriguing.

Maple Leafs Timothy Liljegren

On the flip side, Timothy Liljegren, despite his potential, has never quite found his footing with the Maple Leafs. His performance has been inconsistent. While some rank him highly, he hasn’t blossomed as expected. Perhaps a change of scenery would benefit him. David Kampf, however, is a player I hold in high regard. He’s essential as a shutdown center, and I believe his offensive upside is underrated, as he demonstrated in international play this past summer. But his primary role with the team is defensive, and he’s compensated well for it. Replacing him with a younger player who could develop into a similar role might be possible.

Although losing a second-round pick may not be ideal, the trade balances out well, especially considering the salaries. Liljegren is signed for $3 million per season, and Kampf is at $2.4 million, which aligns well with the payment for Larsson. Actually it brings Toronto ahead by over $1 million.

Three Reasons This Trade Benefits the Maple Leafs

Reason One: Larsson’s Shut Down Defense

Larsson would be an immediate upgrade on defense. His physical play and reliable shutdown abilities would provide a significant boost. He’s the type of seasoned, right-shot defenseman the Maple Leafs have been searching for to strengthen their defensive core. At 31, he still has the experience and skill to be a top-four defenseman, making Toronto much more challenging to play against, especially in high-stakes playoff situations.

Reason Two: Depth and Flexibility

Larsson would provide depth and flexibility. He could slot in as a second-pairing defenseman, and the Maple Leafs would have the flexibility to manage their defensive pairs more effectively. His presence could take some pressure off Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe, allowing the team to balance ice time across their defensive lines better. Additionally, Larsson’s physical style complements Toronto’s focus on becoming more defensively sound. He would fit GM Brad Treliving’s offseason priority to bolster the blue line.

Reason Three: Larsson’s Playoff Experience

Larsson has playoff experience and brings additional leadership. During their playoff runs, he was a key player for the Oilers and the Kraken. His leadership and veteran presence would be invaluable in the locker room. In high-pressure situations, Larsson’s steady presence could be the difference-maker, helping the Leafs push deeper into the postseason.

Why This Trade Works for Both the Maple Leafs and the Kraken

While the Maple Leafs gain an experienced and reliable defenseman in Larsson, the Kraken benefit by acquiring Liljegren, a younger defenseman with potential. They also bring in Kampf, a solid two-way forward who strengthens their depth. The addition of a 2025 second-round pick also helps Seattle continue building its prospect pool as it looks toward the future.

Adam Larsson Maple Leafs

In summary, this trade proposal allows the Maple Leafs to address their immediate defensive needs while still considering the team’s long-term future. Larsson’s addition would make Toronto a more well-rounded and resilient team as it aims for playoff success.

