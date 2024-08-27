Maple Leafs’ Defense: A New Look for the Upcoming Season

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has taken significant steps to reshape the team’s defense this offseason. The Maple Leafs have long been criticized for their defensive weaknesses, but with the recent additions to the blue line, there’s hope that this narrative might finally change.

The Maple Leafs Have Brought in Three Key Blue Liners

Treliving’s moves have brought in three defensive reinforcements. First, the team acquired Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars, a seasoned 34-year-old defenseman who signed a six-year deal with a $4.5 million AAV before July 1. Tanev’s reputation as a reliable shutdown defender is expected to bring stability to the Leafs’ back end.

Related: Interesting Maple Leafs & Kraken Trade Might Just Work

Second, Treliving signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson fresh off winning a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. Ekman-Larsson’s experience and puck-moving abilities will be crucial for the team. Third, the Maple Leafs added a physical presence in Jani Hakanpaa. However, his situation remains uncertain due to a severe knee injury. Hakanpaa’s status for the upcoming season is still in question, and only time will tell if he can contribute.

The Maple Leafs New Defense vs. Its Old Defense

For years, Toronto’s defense has been seen as weak. The team’s offensive firepower always overshadows it. However, the changes made this offseason suggest that the Maple Leafs are serious about addressing their defensive issues. Comparing this year’s projected lineup with last season’s shows a marked improvement.

Last Season’s Top Three Defensive Pairings Were

First Pairing: Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie

Second Pairing: Jake McCabe – Timothy Liljegren

Third Pairing: Simon Benoit or Mark Giordano – Ilya Lyubushkin or John Klingberg

Last season, the team relied on a mix of veterans and midseason acquisitions to bolster its defense. Players like William Lagesson, Joel Edmundson, Maxime Lajoie, and Conor Timmins stepped in as needed, but the blue line often lacked consistency and depth.

Jani Hakanpaa signs with the Maple Leafs

Projected Defensive Pairings for 2024-25

First Pairing: Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev

Second Pairing: Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Timothy Liljegren

Third Pairing: Simon Benoit – Jake McCabe

The projected pairings for the upcoming season present a more solidified and balanced defensive group. Tanev’s defensive reliability and Rielly’s offensive prowess could form a formidable top pair. Ekman-Larsson’s experience and Liljegren’s growing potential should provide stability in the middle pair, while McCabe and Benoit bring physicality and grit to the third pair.

The Maple Leafs Depth and Defensive Focus

Beyond the main pairings, Treliving has also added depth with the signings of Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers on two-way contracts. These moves provide additional safety nets should injuries or performance issues arise during the season. Treliving and new head coach Craig Berube have emphasized the importance of a solid defensive foundation, a shift from the team’s traditionally offense-heavy approach.

While the 2024-25 regular season is yet to begin, the jury remains out on the success of the new defense. However, this revamped defense gives reason for optimism. With these latest additions, the Maple Leafs are better positioned to handle the defensive challenges that have plagued them in the past.

If the pairings can gel and stay healthy, Toronto might finally end the narrative of defensive weakness and become a more balanced team on both ends of the ice.

Related: Interesting Maple Leafs & Jets Blockbuster Could Help Toronto