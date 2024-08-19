Thumbs Up to the Oilers in Podkolzin Trade

In 2019, when the Vancouver Canucks selected Vasily Podkolzin as the 10th overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft, expectations were sky-high. At just 17 years old, Podkolzin was already making waves in Russian professional hockey, showing flashes of brilliance. Then Canucks GM Jim Benning took a flyer that Podkolzin might become a cornerstone for the Canucks. His physical play and aggressive, in-your-face style led many to envision him as a perfect complement to Elias Pettersson, potentially forming one of the most dynamic duos in Canucks history.

The Canucks Gamble Didn’t Pay Off: Podkolzin Never Got Traction

However, the gamble never fully paid off for Vancouver. While Podkolzin showed promise, his development stalled, and the high expectations placed on him seemed increasingly out of reach. Despite flashes of his bulldog nature, which initially excited fans and management alike, Podkolzin struggled to find his footing in the NHL. In 137 games with the Canucks, he managed just 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists), far below what was hoped for a top-10 draft pick.

On Sunday, the Canucks decided to cut their losses. They traded the now 23-year-old forward to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. For Vancouver, this trade signals a shift in strategy. The team is reshaping (not so much a rebuild), and accumulating draft picks indicates they are looking toward the future. The Canucks like their core but want to rebuild their depth. The trade on Sunday is an admission that, while Podkolzin’s potential was once considered elite, the reality hadn’t matched the expectation. It was time to move on.

For the Oilers, Podkolzin Is Low-Risk, Potentially High Reward

However, this trade represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Oilers. Podkolzin still possesses the tools that made him a top prospect—his physicality, ability to play with an edge, and occasional flashes of offensive brilliance. In Edmonton, a team with a strong core and a need for depth in the middle or bottom six, Podkolzin could have the chance to rejuvenate his career.

The Oilers see this as a chance to acquire a player whose potential could be unlocked by a change of scenery. Podkolzin has shown spurts of possibility but hasn’t been able to realize it fully. With a strong support system and a clearly defined role, Podkolzin could evolve into the kind of player Vancouver once hoped he would be—a banger with a scoring touch, capable of playing meaningful minutes in a playoff run.

For the Canucks, the fourth-round pick isn’t a lot. However, it could turn into a valuable asset. Meanwhile, if he can find his game, the Oilers get a player who might provide far more value than a mid-round draft pick ever could.

The Bottom Line: Both Teams Might Get What They Wish

The Canucks are walking an odd path this upcoming season. After their surprising 2023-24 performance, they are engaging in a rebuild (or reshape, as I called it). They are also trying to capitalize on last season’s success. Under the guidance of new head coach Rick Tocchet, the team is focused on retooling and building around its core while accumulating as many draft picks as possible.

The trade of Podkolzin to the Oilers is a clear example of this strategy. The Canucks believed Podkolzin no longer fit their system and quickly moved him, securing an asset for their future. While the Canucks are getting what they want, the Oilers could end up with something special in Podkolzin. Patience and the right environment could unlock his potential.

Only time will tell if Podkolzin becomes the player many envisioned when drafted. However, for Edmonton, it’s a gamble worth taking.

