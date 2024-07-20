The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year deal worth $975,000. Sprong will be joining his sixth NHL franchise after having stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, and most recently the Detroit Red Wings. Selected in the second round during the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Sprong has been quite the journeyman but has been a productive player wherever he went.
Sprong put up 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games for the Red Wings this season. The 27-year-old Dutch forward has been known as a sniper who can provide depth scoring wherever he goes. Given the numbers he posted this season, it’s surprising to see him getting signed this late and for so little. A big criticism behind Sprong’s play has been his inability to be consistent on the defensive side of the game.
In the 2022-23 season, Sprong put up career highs for the Kraken. He scored 21 goals and 46 points while playing bottom-six minutes. He was also only making $750,000.
Canucks Get Incredible Value in Sprong Signing
Sprong will be making $975,000 which is incredible value. At that cap hit, scoring 15-20 goals would be amazing production coming from a bottom-six forward. Sprong has an underrated offensive talent and will no doubt help Vancouver’s forward depth. It’s a low-risk, high-reward contract given that it’s only for one year. He was also one of the top free agents left on the market.
He may also get a chance to play higher in the lineup and if that’s the case, we could see Sprong’s numbers increase. Sprong will also reunite with Canucks POHO Jim Rutherford, who was a part of the Penguins team that drafted him.
In 344 career NHL games, Sprong has recorded 85 goals and 159 points.
Next: A Win/Win Trade Idea: Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson to the Stars
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Canucks Get Great Value in Daniel Sprong’s 1-Year Signing
Daniel Sprong played 76 games for the Red Wings, scoring 18 goals and 43...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Top 2024 NHL Free Agents Still Available On The Market
It's been a few weeks since NHL Free Agency first opened. Will some of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Do Connor McDavid’s 14 Trophies Matter Without a Stanley Cup?
As we approach the decade mark of Connor McDavid's career, lets take a look...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Five NHL Stars Who Looked Weird in Other Team’s Uniforms
Some of the greatest of the NHL greats played a few games with other...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Hyman’s Contract with Oilers Highlighted Among NHL’s Best Valued
Zach Hyman's contract with the Edmonton Oilers was highlighted among the NHL's best in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Weighs in On Oilers’ Offseason Free Agency Moves
Connor McDavid weighed in on the Edmonton Oilers' offseason free agency moves and the...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Blues’ Defenseman May Miss Entire Season Due to Ankle Injury
Torey Krug had 39 points in 77 games this season. He suffered this setback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Several Oilers’ Core Talent Poised for Career Achievements
The talented core of the Edmonton Oilers are just inches away from some incredibly...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 5 days ago
Kings Sign Quinton Byfield To A Five-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former second-overall pick Quinton Byfield to a five-year...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...