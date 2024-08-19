Oilers Trade Cody Ceci and a 3rd to San Jose Sharks for Emberson

The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Cody Ceci and a 2025 third-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers for Ty Emberson. This is the second trade for the Oilers on Sunday, earlier acquiring Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks.

These deals come as the Oilers have just over a day to decide on offer sheets tendered to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. Many insiders assumed the Oilers would struggle to match on either player, but this Ceci trade gives the Oilers some wiggle room to make decisions that could include keeping one or both restricted free agents.

???? TRADE ????



The #Oilers have acquired defenceman Ty Emberson from San Jose in exchange for defenceman Cody Ceci & a 2025 third-round draft pick.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 19, 2024

For the Oilers, Emberson is physical, has good hockey sense, and blocks shots, but does not provide much offensively. He would be considered a third-pairing guy. He might not be a lock for the Oilers’ roster.

Emberson was a 2018 third-round pick of the Sharks, who had one goal and nine assists for 10 total points in the 2023-24 NHL season. As per Puck Pedia, after trading Ceci for Emberson and saving $2.3 million in cap space, the Edmonton Oilers are projected to be $5.926 million over the cap with 24 active players, including Evander Kane, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg. However, if Kane is placed on LTIR, his $5.125 million cap hit could provide some relief. They would have to move another $800K to get cap-compliant.

Ceci was a serviceable defenseman for the Oilers, making a good salary but not one that was highly over-valued. He played in the Oilers’ top four for most of his tenure with the team and was well-liked in the locker room. This is a loss for the Oilers, but the organization must have deemed it a necessary sacrifice to give the team more flexibility.

Next: Thumbs Up to the Oilers in Podkolzin Trade