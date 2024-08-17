Cost for Oilers to Move Ceci and Kulak High, Notes Columnist

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen is reporting that the Edmonton Oilers are looking at trade options for Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak ahead of their decision to either match or walk away from the offer sheets to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
“The Oilers are going to pay dearly one way or another for allowing Broberg and Holloway to get offer sheets. They’re either going to overpay one or both players next season, or they’ll have to cough up a high draft pick or two to get money off the books.”
He adds that the team is looking at what options are out there to move out veteran d-man Brett Kulak and/or Cody Ceci, but the cost is high. Garrioch writes, “But, if teams are going to make those deals, they’re going to want something extra from the Oilers to take on Ceci or Kulak’s contracts.” He adds, “We’re told that could be a first- or second-round pick in both scenarios because teams know they’ve got Jackson cornered.”
Would The Oilers Add a Sweetener to Make This Deal?
The idea that Edmonton would have to attach a draft pick to solve their cap problem makes sense. However, it’s a big ask to take one of two serviceable defensemen off the roster by losing a first or second-round pick. The Oilers don’t want to lose Broberg, but this is a player who has expressed frustration with the past, might be prone to leave in a few years, and isn’t arguably as good as either player right now.
It doesn’t make sense for the team to compound an already existing issue by moving contracts that aren’t overpayments for a player who is. Just because the Oilers made a mistake in their negotiations with Broberg doesn’t mean two wrongs make a right.
Next: New Report Suggests Broberg-Oilers Relationship Beyond Repair
