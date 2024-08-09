Brock Boeser is heading into the final year of his three-year, $6.65 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. As he nears free agency, his future contract is becoming a major talking point, recently highlighted by Patrick Johnston of The Province.
The 27-year-old winger is coming off a career-best season, scoring 40 goals and posting 73 points in 81 games. Another strong performance this season could position him for a significant raise, though even if he doesn’t reach those heights again, his solid two-way play should still secure him a lucrative deal.
Boeser’s agent, Ben Hankinson, will likely argue that Boeser is the third-most important forward on the Canucks, behind only J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. If Boeser comes anywhere close to having the type of year he did in 2023-24, that’s an easy argument to make.
Boeser’s crucial role in high-pressure moments, especially when the Canucks were protecting narrow leads, showcases the trust head coach Rick Tocchet has in him. This trust is a strong bargaining chip for Hankinson as he negotiates Boeser’s next contract.
What Are Some Comparable Contracts for Boeser Around the NHL?
In trying to determine what Boeser will be worth, teams and agents typically look at comparable players. Wingers like Sam Reinhart, who scored more goals last season and received Selke Trophy votes, set a high bar. That’s probably the ceiling, but one should take into account the no-state income tax deal Reinhart signed. Additionally, players like Jake Guentzel, who signed a hefty deal with Tampa Bay could be a benchmark, but he’s also older by two years (29).
There may also be a limit for the Canucks, while they factor in a rising salary cap. Johnston notes that Troy Terry and Jason Robertson have established themselves as some of the league’s top wingers, and the Canucks may not want to go higher than their contracts — $7 million and $7.75 million respectively.
For Boeser, the best way to secure the bag is to knock it out of the park two years in a row. If he has another 40-plus goal season, it would be hard to argue he’s not worth more than $7.5-$8 million per season. If he takes a step back and becomes someone who gets around 20-25 goals, it will cost him millions. H
