The Flames’ Top Trade Bait: Rasmus Andersson

The Calgary Flames are entering the 2024-25 season with little to no expectations. The team has officially embraced a rebuild which has made the fanbase quite excited for the future.

Ever since Craig Conroy took over as GM, the Flames have seen massive amounts of roster turnover. Only four players remain from their 2021-22 roster: Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, Blake Coleman, and Dan Vladar.

One name from the bunch that has been involved in many trade rumors has been Andersson. The Swedish defenseman has blossomed into a top-pair defender in Calgary and has shown to be a valuable part of this team. However, questions have come up on whether or not Andersson will be part of the Flames’ future moving forward. There’s no doubt that there’s value there, but does the team view him as a piece to build around?

Rasmus Andersson trade talk Flames

He’s currently 27 years old and will need a new contract in a couple of seasons. There’s also the question of whether Andersson himself would want to be part of a rebuild, as there’s no definite timeline on how long this phase will take.

Arguments For Why The Flames Should Trade Andersson

Andersson is now one of Calgary’s biggest trade chips. He’s in the prime of his career and plays a highly coveted position as a right-shot defenseman. His contract is also a bargain as he only makes $4.55 million until the 2025-26 season. Who wouldn’t want a top-four defender at that cap hit?

The point is that contending teams would absolutely love the idea of it. If Calgary retains 50% of Andersson’s salary, not only is his cap hit reduced to about $2.275 million, but the Flames have the potential to net a better return. A top-four defender at 2.275 million? That’s amazing value with the Flames being able to retain salary pretty easily.

If the Flames choose to trade Andersson sometime this season, the team acquiring him would get at least a full season with Andersson on their blueline. The issue would be negotiating an extension of some sort. If I were to guess Andersson’s next contract, it would likely be 7 to 8 years with the AAV being somewhere between 8 or 9 million. Yes, right-shot defensemen are high in demand throughout the NHL and the premium players aren’t going to be cheap.

It leads to my next point on whether or not Calgary would be willing to hand over the cash for an Andersson extension. By the time he’s a free agent, the Flames will still be in rebuild mode. Does it make sense for Conroy to give out long-term extensions when his team still isn’t competitive? Why can’t he test the trade market to see what offers on Andersson look like? Besides, the Flames have some intriguing defensive prospects in the pipeline, which could affect this decision as well.

Arguments Against Trading Andersson

My view is that the Flames should test the waters. If teams are willing to give up premium assets for Andersson, it’s a no-brainer. The team won’t be in a position to sign long-term contracts for some time.

However, one must always look at the other side. Keeping Andersson would mean the Flames view him as a core piece of the team and a veteran leader for the young players. He also would likely be a strong candidate for the team’s captaincy after Backlund retires.

The veteran presence is the biggest reason to keep Andersson. He can be a mentor and leader for defensive prospects that graduate into the NHL. His presence also makes the job for the goaltenders a bit easier, especially with Calgary’s lack of experience in net. If the Flames do decide to keep Andersson for the long haul, it wouldn’t be an issue unless he wanted out. If he wants to remain in Calgary, I’m sure a deal would get done given how much value he provides in the locker room and on the ice.

There’s also the scenario where Calgary doesn’t get a trade offer that’s appealing enough. In that case, you’re probably better off extending a player than trading him for a mediocre return.

Flames Will Still See Roster Turnover

The Flames are still going to busy on the trade front. Multiple players such as Anthony Mantha and Andrei Kuzmenko will likely be trade bait this season, and will Andersson potentially join them? If so, he instantly becomes their best player to trade.

Only time will tell whether or not the Flames participate in extension talks. As mentioned earlier, Andersson’s next deal won’t be cheap and it’s tough to say if the Flames are willing to accommodate that. As Conroy continues his time as GM, we should get a better idea of what his priorities are and if he views Andersson as being part of the next phase.

