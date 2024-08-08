Despite speculation this week that Sidney Crosby might sign a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins on his 37th birthday (August 7), the fact that the date has come and gone should not be a huge issue for Penguins fans. Yes, Crosby is known for his superstitious nature. And yes, the day passed without any announcement. However, this should not be taken as a sign that a deal is in jeopardy or that Crosby might be traded. At least not according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Sidney Crosby and an extension with the Penguins this offseason hasn’t happened yet

Rossi reports that Crosby’s birthday was never intended as a target date for finalizing his new contract. Multiple sources close to the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, have confirmed that Crosby remains committed to re-signing with the Penguins. There is no reason to panic because a few wild theories about him wanting to tie the extension to his birthday didn’t come to fruition.

Rossi adds that Crosby, along with his agent Pat Brisson and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, are reportedly in agreement on the major details of the extension. They’ve all taken a break for the summer and for Crosby, the primary focus this offseason has been on preparing for the upcoming season. The contract negotiations will take care of themselves, even if there are some finer details to iron out.

There Is No Tension or Concern of a Crosby Trade

Rossi emphasizes that there is no friction between Crosby and the Penguins, and the delay in finalizing the deal is not a precursor to a potential trade. One factor contributing to the delay is the complexity of Crosby’s contract, specifically the restrictions associated with 35-plus contracts and signing bonuses.

In related news, rumors suggesting that Evgeni Malkin might retire after the upcoming season are also unfounded. Malkin has no plans to retire early and intends to honor the remaining two years of his contract with the Penguins.

