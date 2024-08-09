Oilers Stanley Cup Final Loss Reaction Video Going Viral

Anyone in the position the Edmonton Oilers were last season knows what the sting of losing the Stanley Cup feels like. Not every team can take their opponent to Game 7 and fall just a couple of goals short, but the Oilers did and their reaction to losing out has gone viral on the Internet.
The Oilers had been shooting footage of the team all season for their Oilers+ subscription service. To say the least, the cameras caught the raw emotion of the loss.
In what can only be described as a gut-wrenching and heartbreaking scene, footage of the Oilers in the locker room has gone viral. You can hear a pin drop and in the background, the faint sound of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announcing Connor McDavid as the Conn Smythe winner before handing the Cup over to the Florida Panthers.
Whether you cheer for the Oilers or not, the video is tough to watch. There’s no talking and no visible anger. It’s just a collection of professional hockey players who gave it their all and fell short. It’s a stunned silence, if you will, that makes you sympathize with the battle level that must go into getting all the way there and not being able to jump that final hurdle.
As would be expected, non-Oiler fans took to posting on social media videos that they don’t feel bad for Edmonton. One person commented: “The beauty and the pain of sports. There can only be 1 winner and the loser feels nothing but pain and defeat. Everybody hates on Edmonton, but instead of giving up, they fought back. Even as a Sharks fan, they have my respect.”
The Oilers Will Come Back Determined After That Kind of Loss
If there’s a positive spin on this, it’s that most of the Oilers roster from last season is back again this season. Except for Vincent Desharnais, Ryan McLeod, and Warren Foegele, pretty much everyone either re-signed or was still under contract.
Zach Hyman was seen in another video saying he knows the team will be back next year and that he hoped everyone in the room chose to return. Sometimes, you need to experience this kind of heartbreak before you can truly know what it’s going to take to win.
Next: 2 Key Factors (Besides McDavid) Keep Oilers a Threat Offensively
