The Edmonton Oilers have become a lethal offensive powerhouse. Over the past three seasons, they have established their dominance in scoring. With players who consistently find the net in high-danger areas and generate a high volume of shots, the Oilers are a significant threat, maybe the most lethal in the NHL. As their consistency and confidence grow, so do their chances to win the Stanley Cup. But what exactly makes the Oilers so dangerous in the offensive zone?

With dynamic duos and dazzling end-to-end plays, the Oilers can astonish their opponents in various ways. One key factor in their offensive advantage is their ability to overwhelm the opposition with a barrage of shots. The Oilers have finished in the top three for most high-danger shots in the last three seasons.

Zach Hyman hat trick vs Kings

During the 2021-22 season, the Oilers ranked third in the league with 850 high-danger shots. The following season saw a remarkable surge, as they led the league with an impressive 932 high-danger shots. Last season, the Oilers again topped the charts with 842 high-danger shots, outperforming the rest of the NHL by a significant margin. Year after year, the Oilers consistently demonstrate they have firepower most teams envy.

The Players That Make Up The Deadly Oilers Offence

Despite their prolonged offensive dominance, the league has struggled to find a way to contain the Oilers’ attack. The Oilers excel at trapping opponents in their own zone and firing off shots at an astonishing rate. Coupled with this relentless seige, Leon Draisaitl commands his space effectively, making it even harder for defenses to cope.

Hyman Draisaitl Oilers offense

Since the 2021-2022 season, Draisaitl has topped the league in goal-scoring from specific areas on the ice. His knack for consistently finding the back of the net from the sharp angle in his designated space continues to astonish goalies throughout the league.

But Draisaitl isn’t the only one who dominates a certain section of the ice. Zach Hyman has become a force to be reckoned with in the blue paint. Since the 2022–23 season, Hyman has led the league for high-danger goals — last season he had 44 alone. With 73 high-danger goals in two seasons, Hyman has become a vital component of the offensive talent of the Oilers.

With several players who excel in specific areas of the ice, the Oilers consistently funnel the puck back into high-danger zones. Their rapid passing combined with a high volume of shots makes it difficult for any team to contain their offense. However, all dominance has its limits—will anyone be able to dethrone the Oilers, or will they maintain their status as the offensive powerhouse they’ve been for the past three seasons?

