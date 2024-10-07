St. Louis Creating the Canadiens 2024-25 Roster: More to Come?

As head coach Martin St. Louis is busy at work constructing the Montreal Canadiens final roster ahead of the upcoming NHL season, several key players have been reassigned to the AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. These moves indicate that while the Canadiens’ Opening Night roster is taking shape, there is still plenty of room for adjustments, and some of these players may very well return to the NHL throughout the season.

Players Sent Down by the Canadiens

Here’s a breakdown of the recent roster changes:

Joshua Roy: Sent Down to AHL Laval

Joshua Roy, who made 23 appearances for the Canadiens last season, has been reassigned to Laval. Last year, Roy scored four goals and registered nine points, averaging just over 12 minutes of ice time per game. Despite a strong showing in the AHL last year with 13 goals and 42 points in 41 games, Roy was left off the Opening Night roster. He’ll likely start in Laval but could see a call-up if he starts the season strong.

Jakub Dobes: Reassigned to AHL

Goaltender Jakub Dobes has also been sent down to Laval. Dobes had a solid preseason performance, notably against Toronto, where he stopped 32 of 34 shots. However, with several goalies ahead of him on the depth chart, Dobes is expected to spend the bulk of the 2024-25 season in the AHL. In the preseason, he looked like a keeper (no pun intended).

Logan Mailloux: Starting in the AHL

Defenseman Logan Mailloux will begin the season in Laval as well. Mailloux played one NHL game last season, in which he recorded an assist. The 21-year-old will likely develop further in the AHL but could be called up if the Canadiens need reinforcements on defense.

Adam Engstrom: Just Missed the Cut

Adam Engstrom was reassigned to Laval after making it to the final day of training camp. The 20-year-old defenseman has yet to make his NHL debut but was close to breaking into the Canadiens’ roster. Engstrom is likely to see NHL action this season if injuries or other circumstances arise.

William Trudeau: Back to Laval

William Trudeau was another young defenseman reassigned to the AHL. Trudeau, 21, had a strong season in Laval last year, posting eight goals and 16 assists across 70 games. Although he hasn’t made his NHL debut yet, Trudeau remains a player to watch as he continues to develop.

Brandon Gignac: Heading to the AHL

Brandon Gignac was called up by the Canadiens for their preseason finale but has been sent back to Laval. Gignac, who spent last season in the AHL, is expected to continue as a reliable forward for Laval but will be on the Canadiens’ radar for potential call-ups throughout the year.

Lucas Condotta: Returned to Laval

Lucas Condotta, who played in four NHL games over the last two seasons, was reassigned to the AHL. Condotta registered eight goals and 19 points in Laval last year. While not expected to be a regular contributor at the NHL level, Condotta could provide depth if the Canadiens need additional forwards.

The Bottom Line: Are More Moves to Come?

While these reassignments help clarify the Canadiens’ Opening Night roster, are more changes are on the horizon? Some of these players might return to the NHL as the season progresses, and the team continues to evaluate its needs and make adjustments. Keep an eye on these prospects in Laval—they could be called upon to make an impact for the Canadiens at any point during the season.

