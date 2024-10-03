Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott

According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, “It sounds like the #LetsGoOilers & Travis Dermott are in talks about signing a deal as of this morning.” They add that this is a situation to follow as is the drama unfolding with the rest of the Oilers’ blue line.

Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch said before the Oilers left Edmonton for Seattle that Dermott would get one more game before a decision needed to be made about his future. Clearly, Dermott played well enough to warrant the Oilers beginning talks about a contract. He had his best game of the preseason, which included a second-period goal. He was also engaging a ton offensively and was one of the brighter spots in a somewhat ugly 6-2 loss.

Interestingly, Dermott’s natural side is the left side, where the Oilers are deep. So too, he doesn’t play power play or really kill penalties. But, their interest in a contract may speak to how uncertain the organization is about finding a solution for the No. 4 spot on the defense corps.

The account adds that Josh Brown recently bought a house in Edmonton and the coaching staff is high on him, but he’s not played well in preseason. Brown signed a three-year deal and signing Dermott will likely and eventually require cap movement for the Oilers. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic doesn’t think the Oilers will waive Brown. He writes, “Teams don’t often waive a player in that circumstance before he’s even participated in a real game.”

But, the 2 Mutts Podcast adds, “The Oilers blue line is still very much a talking point & will continue to be until something comes along for them to upgrade it, the sense is that this could happen sooner than later. Waiting till March isn’t likely. Having a strong start is very important.”

Will It Be a Two-Way Deal For Dermott with the Oilers?

Nugent-Bowman adds:

Perhaps Dermott can score a two-way contract as he did a week and a half into free agency last year. Should that happen, it might also come with a placement on waivers and a stint in the minors. Dermott’s played in just one AHL game since the 2017-18 season.

The next couple of days will be interesting for the Oilers, including Friday, when it is expected Ty Emberson will get a look beside Darnell Nurse. How that pairing does could affect things for Dermott too.

