Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Faces Line Demotion After Slow Start

In an offseason filled with Edmonton Oilers roster moves, one addition stuck out: Jeff Skinner. A veteran with a special knack for scoring goals, the hope was he would mesh with Leon Draisaitl on the team’s second line. Preseason and camp haven’t exactly reflected that. On Monday, Skinner was taken off that line in on-ice sessions, and replaced by Mattias Janmark.
Skinner is an exciting new addition for several reasons. Yet Skinner finds himself further down the line-up than expected, just days away from the Oilers season opener. Should this be a cause for concern?
Skinner Is Going To Be Important to the Oilers’ Success This Season
Coming into the preseason, many expected Skinner to make an impact right away. It’s still early, but he’s not clicked as well as most would have hoped. He went pointless in three preseason games and was a plus/minus -4. The media spoke with Leon Drasaitl Monday about his potential connection with Viktor Arvidsson, but there was no mention of Skinner. It’s not a good sign if there isn’t much excitement about him being part of the trio.
As a former 40-goal scorer, head coach Kris Knoblauch is likely expecting more.
This is a stomach punch early for Skinner, who has spent the majority of his career playing on lines one and two. Again, it’s still early, but this raises the question of whether Skinner can produce the way he needs to.
Is Kris Knoblauch Sending An Early Message to Skinner?
Knoblauch’s demotion could be nothing more than him trying to jumpstart Skinner. By placing him on a line that doesn’t reflect his talent but reflects his production, Skinner might learn quickly his job is to score and put up points. There is little room for mistakes in Edmonton and Knoblauch might be hoping this message will give Skinner a reason to start playing his best hockey.
Even with the disappointing preseason numbers, Oil Country shouldn’t panic yet. Skinner had three underperforming nights, but this line is brand new. Finding footing on a new team isn’t always easy so it’s best to give everyone time to settle in. Skinner’s demotion is likely temporary. Knoblauch said this was more about having flexibility and options. He added that Skinner could be back with Draisaitl at practice tomorrow.
