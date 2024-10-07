Oilers Quick Hits: Philp, Brown, Gagner, Yamamoto, McDavid

In a quick hits post covering some of the bigger news of the day surrounding the Edmonton Oilers, with the team narrowing down their roster for the first regular season game in 2024-25, there is talk about who didn’t make the cut. Among those sent out were Noah Philp and Josh Brown. Meanwhile, some ex-Oilers around the NHL had big days. Finally, one NHL insider shared news on Connor McDavid‘s next contract negotiations.

Quick Hit 1: Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch Discusses Final Roster Cuts

As the Oilers finalize their roster for opening night, head coach Kris Knoblauch addressed the difficult decisions made during training camp. Speaking to the media, Knoblauch specifically talked about Noah Philp and said “I think he’s really close…”

"I think he's really close, I'm sure we're going to see him at some point in the season. But I think it's beneficial for him to go to Bakersfield & play a significant role there."#Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on loaning Noah Philp to the AHL. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/zihNLpXEPl — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2024

Knoblauch mentioned that while some players didn’t meet the team’s expectations, the 27-year-old forward made a strong impression during camp and was close to making the roster.

“Of all the players who came in here and made a positive impression, he was definitely on top of that list,” Knoblauch said. “I just think it’s important that he goes down and plays significant minutes for a while. He’ll determine when he comes back and joins us.”

As for Josh Brown, he was one of the disappointments of camp. Jonathan Willis of The Athletic wrote, “Full credit to the Oilers for waiving Josh Brown, which does a bunch of good things: – improves the blue line (assuming Travis Dermott signs) – improves the cap situation (if it’s for $775K) – improves depth (Brown should clear) – emphasizes that training camp actually matters.”

Brown was signed to a three-year contract but he did not show well in training camp or preseason. The Oilers are high on him, but you can’t reward a player who isn’t prepared to give his all or show well when a job isn’t guaranteed and he’s competing with three other defensemen for the same job.

Quick Hit 2: Sam Gagner Released from PTO with Carolina Hurricanes

Former Edmonton Oiler Sam Gagner has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Carolina Hurricanes, as reported by TSN’s Chris Johnston on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old forward signed a PTO with Carolina this summer, hoping to secure a contract, but ultimately fell short in his bid to make the team’s roster.

The #hurricanes have released Sam Gagner from his PTO. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2024

Gagner had a stint with the Oilers last season after initially signing a PTO with Edmonton during the 2023 off-season. He eventually earned a contract and appeared in 28 games, scoring five goals and 10 points. He made an immediate impact upon his call-up, notching two goals in his first game back against the Dallas Stars.

As for what’s next in Gagner’s career, it remains uncertain. The veteran forward has proven he can still contribute offensively, but finding a new landing spot at this stage of his career could be challenging. With over 1,000 NHL games under his belt, Gagner will be looking for his next opportunity, whether it be in the NHL or elsewhere.

Quick Hit 3: Yamamoto Signs 1-Year Deal With Utah

Former Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto has secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Utah Hockey Club after joining the team on a professional tryout (PTO). According to PuckPedia, the deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $500,000 in the minors, reflecting a potential path for Yamamoto to work his way back to the top level of competition.

Originally selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has shown flashes of promise throughout his career. He had a standout season in 2021-22, recording 41 points, but struggled with consistency in recent years. After brief stints in Seattle and Detroit, where he was ultimately released. For Yamamoto, this contract represents a fresh start and an opportunity to prove he still has the talent to make an impact.

Quick Hit 4: Jeff Jackson Urges Patience on Connor McDavid’s Contract Extension

Oilers fans eagerly await Connor McDavid’s future contract negotiations, but Oilers team President Jeff Jackson advised everyone to practice a little patience. Speaking with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Jackson emphasized that a deal may not be immediate when McDavid becomes eligible to sign an extension on July 1st.

Jackson, who previously served as McDavid’s agent, is now in the unique position of negotiating on behalf of the Oilers. Recalling McDavid’s willingness to take less money to support the team’s salary cap during his last contract, Jackson’s familiarity with the star player adds makes things interesting.

Jackson noted that Oilers fans shouldn’t be alarmed if McDavid doesn’t sign right away, much like Leon Draisaitl didn’t. “If it doesn’t happen on July 1, everyone in Oilers nation should take a deep breath,” Jackson remarked, emphasizing that Edmonton’s management remains confident and maintains open communication with McDavid.

The Oilers are taking a measured approach.

