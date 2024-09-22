A proposed trade between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken, crafted by a user on PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool, raises intriguing possibilities for both teams. The trade would see the Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, with Seattle retaining $2.3 million of his salary. At the same time, the Kraken would receive 22-year-old defense prospect Topi Niemela, along with Toronto’s 2026 first-round and third-round draft picks.

What the Maple Leafs and the Kraken Get from the Trade

For the Maple Leafs, Oleksiak would bring size, physicality, and defensive depth to the blue line. Standing at 6-foot-7, the Toronto native is entering the fourth year of his five-year, $23 million contract and could slot in as a second-pairing left-shot defenseman. Last season, Oleksiak recorded two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 82 games. He’s good and plays a reliable shutdown role for Seattle. His addition could push Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a role on the third pairing, strengthening Toronto’s defensive core. The team would be stronger with him in the lineup.

Which Maple Leafs prospect are you excited to see in the organization? ????@Kyle_Cush on why his answer is Topi Niemela, plus more as he and @_NickRichard answer questions for the Leafs Prospect Mailbag. ⤵️https://t.co/DSoQSBWCmk pic.twitter.com/qBGE3IulAZ — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) February 25, 2022

On the other hand, Seattle would benefit from adding Niemela, a promising prospect who is developing in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. Niemela posted 39 points (8 goals, 31 assists) in 68 games last season, showcasing his offensive skills and puck-moving ability. Along with gaining Niemela, the Kraken would receive valuable draft capital with the 2026 first—and third-round picks, helping their long-term rebuilding efforts.

While this trade proposal could address Toronto’s immediate need for defensive reinforcements, there are compelling reasons why the Maple Leafs should be hesitant to move forward with this deal.

Reason One for Nixing the Trade: Focus on Building for the Future

The Maple Leafs have emphasized developing their prospect pool over the past few seasons, with young players like Niemela representing critical parts of the team’s future. At 22, Niemela has shown significant progress in the AHL and has the potential to become a core piece of the Leafs’ blue line for years to come. Trading him for Oleksiak, who is already 31, could undermine the team’s long-term success. Toronto has a unique opportunity to groom their young defensive prospects into NHL regulars, and moving them for a short-term fix could be detrimental.

Reason Two for Nixing the Trade: Decline in Performance of Aging Defensemen

Defensemen, especially those who play a physical, grinding style like Oleksiak, experience performance decline as they age. While 31 isn’t overly aged, Oleksiak’s physical attributes might not hold up as he progresses into his 30s. While he’s still a competent defender, his offensive contributions (15 points last season) are modest, and his ability to keep up with the pace of the NHL may decrease over the next few years. By the time Toronto is deep into a playoff run, Oleksiak could be less effective, making this trade a risky gamble for the Maple Leafs.

Reason Three for Nixing the Trade: Cap Flexibility and Future Moves

Cap space is a precious commodity for the Maple Leafs. While Seattle’s retention of part of Oleksiak’s salary helps, Toronto still needs to be cautious about allocating its limited financial resources. Adding Oleksiak’s contract could restrict the team’s ability to make future moves, whether addressing needs later in the season or re-signing younger players. By keeping their cap flexible, Toronto can remain open to moves in a highly competitive Eastern Conference and make more strategic decisions as the season unfolds.

Reason Four for Nixing the Trade: Internal Options and Development

Rather than acquiring another aging defenseman, Toronto could focus on developing its internal talent. Players like Niemela and Timothy Liljegren are growing more capable as young defensemen. They could step into more prominent roles. Relying on these homegrown players is more cost-effective and aligns with the team’s long-term vision of sustaining success through youth development. These players are adaptable, have room to grow, and can provide the same level of support Oleksiak might bring — without sacrificing future assets.

The Bottom Line: The Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Make This Trade

Although acquiring a veteran defenseman like Oleksiak may seem tempting, the Maple Leafs must weigh the long-term consequences of such a move. Trading valuable draft picks and a promising prospect like Niemela for a player who might soon be past his prime poses significant risks. They already have an older defenseman in Chris Tanev.

Prioritizing youth development, maintaining cap flexibility, and avoiding the potential decline of aging defenders will allow the Maple Leafs to build a more sustainable foundation for success. Ultimately, this trade might offer short-term gains but could hurt Toronto’s long-term competitiveness.

