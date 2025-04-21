Gabriel Landeskog Activated, Wants to Return in Game 2 vs. Dallas

After nearly three years on the sidelines, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is officially back. The team announced on April 21 that Landeskog has been activated from long-term injured reserve, and there is a good chance he will make his long-awaited return to NHL action in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Landeskog hasn’t played an NHL game since the 2020 playoffs, when he suffered an injury caused by a teammate’s skate. That eventually led to a cartilage transplant surgery in May 2023, and it wasn’t clear if the veteran forward would ever return to the NHL.



In recent weeks, Landeskog completed a successful conditioning stint with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, signaling he was nearing a comeback. There was some thought he might be ready for Game 1, but also speculation the NHL was closely monitoring LTIR cases. Whether he wasn’t ready or the Avs were just being cautious, the clearance came 48 hours later. His potential return comes at a key time as the Avalanche are looking to put a chokehold on the Stars in their first-round series and go up 2-0.

Landeskog Wants to Play in Game 2

Longtime Avs reporter Adrian Dater noted Monday afternoon that “Landeskog wants to play tonight,” adding that head coach Jared Bednar is “leaning to yes” on inserting the captain back into the lineup. It’s not clear how the team would manage his minutes or where he’d slot in, but his return would bring an emotional boost to the Avalanche.

Gabriel Landeskog could play in Game 2 for the Colorado Avalanche

Can Landeskog be more than an uplifting addition to the roster? If he plays, will he be able to keep up with the pace and produce? The fact that he’s coming back from an injury no one has returned from in the NHL means no one should bet against him.

