Nick Robertson Trade Talks Ongoing During Maple Leafs Camp

David Pagnotta was a guest on NHL Network a few days ago and noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs are still being quite active on the trade front when it comes to their roster. Specifically, Pagnotta believes the team is making calls regarding Nick Robertson and Connor Timmins.
Pagnotta said, “They don’t have a ton of cap space.” He adds, “They’re looking for ways to create additional cap space, but also free up a bit of additional roster space on this team as well.” The Leafs sit at 23/23 contracts signed and while they can move Connor Timmins down and get relief from his cap hit, GM Brad Treliving is looking at trade opportunities.
The same goes for Robertson, which trends with what Frank Seravalli reported after the forward signed a one-year deal — that he could still be moved before the start of the regular season. “I’m told he’s still very much in play and I’m told Brad Treliving is still having conversations with other teams out there about that possibility of moving him.”
Robertson Says He’s Happy to Be In Toronto… But Is He?
Robertson spoke with the media this week and said he was happy to be in Toronto and was going to focus on his game. He said he wouldn’t deep dive into why he re-signed with the team, but said he knows he has to work hard and build off of the success he started to achieve last season. As for the opportunity in front of him, “I guess that’s up to Craig,” Robertson said.
Robertson says he’s happy to be back, which is good news for Leafs fans. There is still some question about how much this whole process weighed on him and if he signed because he felt he lost all leverage and will do what he can to make himself as valuable as possible on the trade market.
As it stands now, there weren’t a lot of teams that had keen interest. That could change with a strong preseason or a get good start to the 2024-25 campaign.
Afp1961
September 21, 2024 at 3:06 pm
Been consistent for three years ……trade Robinson. Too small, weak, one dimensional. With Marner Domi and soon Cowan we cannot afford another small forward. I’d rather give space to Grebenkin and Minten heck even Lorenz to make the team.
Trade NRob, Timmins, Kampf, Reaves