Canucks Could Face Tampering Charges Over Hughes Brothers Comments

It’s not clear what Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford was thinking when he hinted the Canucks might try to acquire Quinn Hughes‘ brothers (Luke and Jack), but the NHL could come down on the Canucks with a fairly hefty tampering charge.

Rutherford said when talking to the media on Monday, “This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes and we will do everything we can to keep him here.” He then added that Quinn “has said before he wants to play with his brothers. That would be partly out of our control. In our control if we brought his brothers here.”

The NHL has a strict no-go policy regarding interest in players employed by other teams. This seems like a clear violation of those policies, even if Rutherford wasn’t saying he was going to try and trade for or sign Jack and Luke… which it kind of sounds like he did.

Frankly, if the NHL doesn’t say anything or fine the Canucks, Rutherford should consider himself extremely lucky. For such an experienced GM — even one who has run into issues before by speaking too candidly — he should have known better. This was just dumb.

The fact that Rutherford would even mention the Hughes brothers as he talked about future negotiations with Quinn seemed like an unwise decision. Why bring them up at all?

Will the Canucks Try to Acquire Luke or Jack Hughes?

Jack Hughes is on a long-term deal with the New Jersey Devils. He’s signed at $8 million per season until 2030. However, Luke Hughes is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) who needs to secure an extension with the Devils. The Canucks could offer sheet Luke, which would have been their window to make their interest in him obvious.

There was a time when Rutherford said he was going to take a back seat and let GM Patrik Allvin do all the talking with the media. It might serve the Canucks best if a gag order was placed on Rutherford. Every time he speaks, he seems to do the organization more harm than good.

He also mentioned on Monday that the Canucks would not exercise their option on head coach Rick Tocchet. Their hope is that he chooses to stay and sign the most lucrative coaching contract the Canucks have ever offered.

