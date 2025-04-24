Bruins to Consider a Swayman Trade as Part of Their Retool?

The Boston Bruins are looking for answers, and their end-of-season press conference this week didn’t exactly provide many of them. After a disappointing season, this team needs to make changes, add difference-makers, and shake things up. Could one of the biggest shakeups come in the form of a Jeremy Swayman trade?

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs seemed to hint that the Bruins aren’t giving GM Don Sweeney a long leash. The expectation is that the Bruins will turn things around this offseason. “We’ve spoken at great length about this,” he said. “The team we currently have — healthy — with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate we will have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026.”

If not, there could be even more changes.

Sweeney said when he spoke, “I have to accept the responsibility that this team significantly underperformed.” He then echoed Jacob’s comments that the Bruins will be active, noting he will “use every mechanism possible” to improve the team.

What Are the Bruins Planning to Do?

In an attempt to improve their top-six winger situation, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic suggests that Sweeney could chase names like Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers. Boston has nearly $29 million in projected cap space to target top players and retain its own. Sweeney wants to re-sign restricted free agent Morgan Geekie to a long-term extension.

Jeremy Swayman and Boston Bruins rumors

Could a Jeremy Swayman trade also be on the table?

Joe Haggerty of the Business Sports Journal cited a report by Elliotte Friedman and wondered if Boston will consider moving goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

He writes that Swayman is without full no-trade protection, and his no-move clause doesn’t kick in until the start of the 2026-27 season. Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast:

“As you can tell, I’ve been talking to teams that are looking around for goaltending [and] I do think there are going to be teams that call the Bruins about Swayman. His no-move doesn’t kick in for another year. If I was them, I would say that this whole year went off the rails, put in a good summer, and don’t do any interviews. Just [tell Swayman to] show up in great shape and be ready to go.”

Haggerty suggested Swayman’s season was so bad compared to the expectations that came with his new contract, he might have worked himself out of the organization. “Should the Bruins entertain trading Swayman in a ‘now or never’ scenario that they face with a player they’re tied into for seven more seasons?” asked Haggerty.

