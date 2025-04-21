NHL News
Kraken Fire Head Coach Dan Bylsma After One Season, Promote Botterill to GM
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma and promoted assistant GM Jason Botterill to general manager.
The Seattle Kraken are making major changes after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, parting ways with head coach Dan Bylsma after just one season and promoting assistant GM Jason Botterill to the general manager role. The team confirmed both moves on Monday.
The #SeaKraken have announced that head coach Dan Bylsma has been relieved of his duties.— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 21, 2025
Read more → https://t.co/Li8SJQbH6g pic.twitter.com/ltffH5qsTN
Bylsma, who was promoted from AHL Coachella Valley last summer, was expected to push the Kraken back into playoff contention. Instead, Seattle regressed, finishing seventh in the Pacific Division with five fewer points than last year. The Kraken will now search for their third head coach in as many seasons.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Bylsma had signed a three-year contract last summer and is still owed two more years.
Kraken Promote Jason Botterill, Francis Moves Up
Meanwhile, the front office is also shifting. Longtime GM Ron Francis, who has overseen the franchise since its inception, will now serve as team president. Botterill, a seasoned executive with prior GM experience in Buffalo, takes over day-to-day operations. He was seen as a candidate for other GM roles and now inherits a team with over $21 million in cap space and a core that includes Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, and Jared McCann.
Botterill’s first task will be hiring a new head coach. Seattle joins the Ducks and Rangers, among others, in launching full coaching searches this offseason. After aggressive free-agent signings last summer and heightened expectations, the Kraken are clearly aiming to turn things around quickly — this time, with new leadership behind both the bench and the front office.
Next: Gabriel Landeskog Activated, Wants to Return in Game 2 vs. Dallas
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 seconds ago
Kraken Fire Head Coach Dan Bylsma After One Season, Promote Botterill to GM
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma and promoted assistant GM Jason...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 36 minutes ago
Gabriel Landeskog Activated, Wants to Return in Game 2 vs. Dallas
Gabriel Landeskog has been cleared for Game 2 of the playoffs and could return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 4 hours ago
Canucks Could Face Tampering Charges Over Hughes Brothers Comments
Canucks President of Operations Jim Rutherford might get slapped for tampering after teasing interest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 7 hours ago
Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?
Dylan Larkin wasn't shy about calling out the Detroit Red Wings for a lack...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1, winning 6-2. Here...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Charles Barkley Picks Oilers in All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final
NBA legend Charles Barkley has predicted an all-Canadian final for the Stanley Cup playoffs,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Get Help on Defense for Game 1 vs. Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Could Get Boost on Blue Line and Up Front for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers could be getting reinforcements at forward and on the blue line...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make Surprising Blue Line Decision for Game 1 vs. Kings
The Edmonton ilers appear to be going with Josh Brown over Cam Dineen and...