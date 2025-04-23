Oilers and Evander Kane Talk Expectations Ahead of Game 2

Evander Kane is officially returning to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers. Confirmed as in for Game 2 between the Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, Kane is in and Jeff Skinner will come out. How will Kane play in his first game back? Both the team and the forward talked about expectations in his return.

This will be Kane’s first game of the season, so questions about how effective he’ll be are understandable. This is a forward who has missed time in the past, returned, and led the team in scoring. However, this is also a player who would likely experience understandable rust if he weren’t up to speed in playoff games right away.

Which Kane are the Oilers going to get?

The Oilers Have Early Expectations for Kane

Edmonton isn’t easing Kane into the lineup. He’s slotted to play in a top-six role and was slotted beside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman at practice. As Oilers host Tony Brar points out, Kane has 12 goals vs. the Kings in the last three playoffs combined. That ranks tied for second behind Leon Draisaitl‘s 18 goals.

Evander Kane Oilers surgery

Kane seems to be taking news of his return in stride. He noted with the media on Wednesday: “I enjoy it, it’s a fun atmosphere to play in. There might be a little nervousness, nothing that’s going to impact my game in a negative way.” He said he wasn’t really thinking about what might be the hardest part about his return. He’s just looking to help the team win.

They believe he can, as the team is pulling Jeff Skinner to make room for Kane on the roster. Head coach Kris Knoblauch doesn’t expect Kane to be a shell of himself. “He’s healthy, he’ll be able to finish checks and play his kind of game,” the coach said on Wednesday.

The Oilers are looking for Kane to be physical, give the team a boost, and help set the tone early. Edmonton came out sluggish in Game 1, and it required an incredible comeback to tie the game 5-5 before losing in the final seconds. The Oilers don’t want to keep chasing the game. They need someone like Kane to come in and show the Kings the Oilers are ready to go from the drop of the puck.

