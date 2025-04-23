Edmonton Oilers
Oilers and Evander Kane Talk Expectations Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers expect Evander Kane to be able to pay his typical style of game, and Kane talked about how he feels heading into Game 2.
Evander Kane is officially returning to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers. Confirmed as in for Game 2 between the Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, Kane is in and Jeff Skinner will come out. How will Kane play in his first game back? Both the team and the forward talked about expectations in his return.
Evander Kane is returning to the @EdmontonOilers lineup tonight! #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2025
?: @EdmontonOilers vs. @LAKings Game 2 tonight at 10p ET on @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/zuGcPihMlC
This will be Kane’s first game of the season, so questions about how effective he’ll be are understandable. This is a forward who has missed time in the past, returned, and led the team in scoring. However, this is also a player who would likely experience understandable rust if he weren’t up to speed in playoff games right away.
Which Kane are the Oilers going to get?
The Oilers Have Early Expectations for Kane
Edmonton isn’t easing Kane into the lineup. He’s slotted to play in a top-six role and was slotted beside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman at practice. As Oilers host Tony Brar points out, Kane has 12 goals vs. the Kings in the last three playoffs combined. That ranks tied for second behind Leon Draisaitl‘s 18 goals.
Kane seems to be taking news of his return in stride. He noted with the media on Wednesday: “I enjoy it, it’s a fun atmosphere to play in. There might be a little nervousness, nothing that’s going to impact my game in a negative way.” He said he wasn’t really thinking about what might be the hardest part about his return. He’s just looking to help the team win.
They believe he can, as the team is pulling Jeff Skinner to make room for Kane on the roster. Head coach Kris Knoblauch doesn’t expect Kane to be a shell of himself. “He’s healthy, he’ll be able to finish checks and play his kind of game,” the coach said on Wednesday.
The Oilers are looking for Kane to be physical, give the team a boost, and help set the tone early. Edmonton came out sluggish in Game 1, and it required an incredible comeback to tie the game 5-5 before losing in the final seconds. The Oilers don’t want to keep chasing the game. They need someone like Kane to come in and show the Kings the Oilers are ready to go from the drop of the puck.
Next: Drury Signs with Rangers, Team Reportedly Rehiring Tortorella
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 minute ago
Oilers and Evander Kane Talk Expectations Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers expect Evander Kane to be able to pay his typical style...
-
New York Rangers/ 26 minutes ago
Drury Signs with Rangers, Team Reportedly Rehiring Tortorella
Chris Drury has signed an extension with the New York Rangers and there are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Prefer Kane, Klingberg Over Skinner, Brown in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers might go with Evander Kane and John Klingberg in Game 2...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 9 hours ago
Will Canadiens Play Arber Xhekaj Card in Game 2 vs Capitals?
The Montreal Canadiens need a physical response for the Washington Capitals, but will they...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 10 hours ago
The Blueprint to Creating a Stanley Cup Winning Team
Dive into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and uncover what separates the contenders from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Unreal as Kings Edge Oilers 6-5 in Wild Game 1 Thriller
McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers fought back against the Los Angeles Kings, only to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kraken Fire Head Coach Dan Bylsma After One Season, Promote Botterill to GM
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma and promoted assistant GM Jason...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Gabriel Landeskog Activated, Wants to Return in Game 2 vs. Dallas
Gabriel Landeskog has been cleared for Game 2 of the playoffs and could return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Canucks Could Face Tampering Charges Over Hughes Brothers Comments
Canucks President of Operations Jim Rutherford might get slapped for tampering after teasing interest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....