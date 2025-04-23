The Blueprint to Creating a Stanley Cup Winning Team

Every April, sixteen teams enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs with one goal in mind, which is to etch their name into NHL history on the Stanley Cup. Some enter the postseason hot and ready, while some barely make it and are just getting warmed up. As history shows, only a select few are worthy enough of taking home the Cup. Stanley Cup winners come in all different shapes, but they tend to follow the same blueprint. Here is what divides the contenders from the contending.

Elite Playoff Goaltending

No team wins a Cup without having reliable goaltending. Most champions tend to have a superstar goalie in the net come the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning had Andrei Vasilevskiy for both of their back-to-back Cup titles. His performance throughout the playoffs earned him his second ring and the Conn Smythe award. We’ve also witnessed teams rotate goalies until a hot streak, such as the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup run with Adin Hill. He entered the playoffs as the backup but eventually found his way as the starter and didn’t disappoint.

Additionally, we’ve seen that a team’s goaltending doesn’t have to necessarily be “elite.” As long as the goalie is consistent in the playoffs, the team is capable of a hot stretch. The St. Louis Blues rocked Jordan Binnington for the majority of their 2019 Cinderella run. The rookie at the time helped the wildcard team advance to the finals and put on a show against the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Playoffs

Consistent Scoring from Stars and Depth

While stars often reach headlines, winning the Cup is a team effort. The bottom-six create energy, score clutch goals, and wear down the opposition. Vegas thrived in 2023, thanks in part to players like Nicolas Roy, Michael Amadio, and Brett Howden, who played a crucial role in the finals with their consistent scoring. When injuries to guys playing big minutes happen, the team needs someone to rely on. If there is ample depth talent, the squad pushes through at ease.

However, depth also requires elite talent to thrive. Stars like Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen played a crucial role in the Avalanche’s victory in 2022. Their elite goal-scoring and offensive abilities helped the team thrive in their zone, allowing them to build a lead over their opponents. In 2018, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov thrived in the offensive zone, and the Capitals benefited greatly. They tallied for a combined total of 27 goals in 24 games.

Veteran Presence and Coaching Leadership

Behind every Cup-winning team is a coach who knows how to adapt to any scenario. Adapting to a fast-paced game can be difficult, but those who excel often find success. Great coaches like Jon Cooper and Bruce Cassidy read the ice like a book and know exactly what comes next. Their presence—calm, cool, and collected—sets the tone for the bench.

It’s not just the coaches who influence the team’s attitude. Veteran presence is crucial in preparing players for playoff hockey. Players like Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, and Jonathan Toews helped keep the team tied together. The guys boosted locker room chemistry and pushed their linemates to their maximum capabilities.

Playoffs are a Different Game, a Blueprint Helps

There’s no real cheat code to winning a Stanley Cup. However, keeping your goaltending, scoring, and locker room presence in check helps a lot. It takes a lot of effort to push through two months of grueling hockey. Year after year, we see many teams rise through these troubles and come together for a common goal. So as the 2025 playoffs rage on, ask yourself this: Who’s really built for it?

