Montreal Canadiens
Will Canadiens Play Arber Xhekaj Card in Game 2 vs Capitals?
The Montreal Canadiens need a physical response for the Washington Capitals, but will they play Arber Xhekaj in Game 2?
Arber Xhekaj was the first skater on the ice at Montreal Canadiens practice ahead of Game 2, fueling speculation that the big, gritty, and happy-to-play-physical blueliner could be inserted into the lineup against the Washington Capitals. After a physical Game 1 that featured 75 total hits and a 3-2 overtime loss for the Habs, many fans believe it’s time to bring the 24-year-old defenseman into the fold.
Head coach Martin St. Louis appeared a bit irked when pressed about the possibility of adding Xhekaj to the Game 2 lineup. “You have to take out someone as well. What are you gaining and what are you losing?” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to change Tom Wilson’s style of play.” He pressed some more, he said, “”I know what you guys are just trying to get me to answer. I have Xhekaj. It’s a card. I might play him. I don’t know yet. It’s good to have.”
Do the Canadiens Need Xkekaj as a Deterrent?
NHL analyst Pierre McGuire argued the case for Xhekaj isn’t about preventing the Capitals’ physical play—it’s about answering it. As some fans have pointed out, Xhekaj is one of, if not the only Canadiens’ defenseman with the ability to stop the Capitals from running around. His physicality, combined with fact he arguably brings as much as, if not more than someone like David Savard, means it’s worth making the change.
Xhekaj, who racked up 81 penalty minutes in 44 games this season, does carry some risk. Some worry his aggressive style could lead to penalties at costly moments. The question is, does adding him and getting a boost in team morale outweigh what damage he could do if he steps over the line? It’s a hard-nosed playoff series. Can he play within his limits but bring what the Canadiens need?
Whether he replaces Savard or Jayden Struble, one thing is clear—Xhekaj’s name is being tossed around in Montreal. For a team battling one of the NHL’s most physically imposing squads, it might be time for St. Louis to play that card he talks about having.
Next: Matthew Tkachuk Has 3-Point Night in Return For Panthers
