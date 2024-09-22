Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Grebyonkin, Holmberg & Hakanpaa

With training camp in full swing, Toronto Maple Leafs players fight for roster spots ahead of the season. In this post, I’ll look at three players making an impact — Nikita Grebyonkin, Pontus Holmberg, and Jani Hakanpaa — where they stand, and what their camp performances could mean for their future with the team.
Quick Hit One: Nikita Grebyonkin: Making Waves in Camp
Despite his limited English, Nikita Grebyonkin has been making a name for himself on the ice. Drafted 135th overall in 2022, Grebyonkin arrives after a breakout season in the KHL. There, he helped Metallurg Magnitogorsk win the Gagarin Cup. His transition to the NHL has been smooth so far, and he’s already caught the attention of new head coach Craig Berube.
Related: Nick Robertson Trade Talks Ongoing During Maple Leafs Camp
Grebyonkin was initially paired with Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten in rookie camp. However, with Minten sidelined due to injury, he was promoted to a line with veteran Max Pacioretty and Pontus Holmberg. Berube praised Grebyonkin’s physical play. He noted, “He’s a big, strong kid with a good hockey IQ and not afraid to take the body.”
Grebyonkin’s mix of size and skill, combined with his impressive hockey sense, has made him a player to watch. With his NHL exhibition debut expected soon, it’ll be interesting to see if he can continue to push for a spot on the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster.
Quick Hit Two: Pontus Holmberg: Learning from the Vets
Pontus Holmberg has quietly been working his way up the Maple Leafs’ depth chart, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Since arriving from Sweden in 2022, he’s had to overcome a language barrier, but Holmberg has been working both on and off the ice. His English has improved thanks to classes, watching TV shows like The Office, and mimicking television dialogue.
Holmberg works to solidify his place on the roster after playing 54 games last season and registering 17 points. This summer, he ramped up his training to five days a week, aiming to bring more power to his game.
Now playing alongside Max Pacioretty and Grebyonkin, Holmberg is soaking up all the knowledge he can from the veteran forward. His playmaking ability and work ethic have been on full display, and if he continues to impress, Holmberg could become a regular part of the Maple Leafs’ lineup this season.
Quick Hit Three: Jani Hakanpaa: Progressing from Injury
On the injury front, the Maple Leafs received excellent news regarding free-agent defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. He has dealt with a knee injury that has kept him out since last March. However, Hakanpaa expects to join contact practices soon. The former Dallas Star has been rehabbing diligently and started camp with the team’s third workout group, which includes prospects and farmhands.
Hakanpaa is a stay-at-home defenseman known for his physical play and ability to shut down opponents. If healthy, he could become a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs blue line. However, his ability to return to total health and make an impact in preseason games will determine if he’s ready to crack the opening night roster.
Quick Hit Four: Maple Leafs Injury Updates
Aside from Hakanpaa, other Leafs players are also working through injuries. First-round pick Ben Danford has been in a no-contact jersey as he recovers from a concussion suffered in rookie camp. Meanwhile, forwards Steven Lorentz and Kyle Clifford deal with upper-body injuries and are listed as day-to-day.
The Maple Leafs have also made their first camp cuts. They returned several junior players, including Sam McCue and Maxim Muranov, to their respective teams.
As training camp continues, it’s clear that players like Grebyonkin, Holmberg, and Hakanpaa are making strides toward securing their own roster spots. With competition heating up and preseason games on the horizon, the next few weeks will be crucial for these hopefuls.
Next: Predicting Nick Robertson’s Season: Best & Worst Scenarios
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 19 hours ago
Lane Hutson Training Camp Saucer Pass: Real Deal or Just Hype?
Lane Hutson is catching attention with a wild saucer pass at Montreal Canadiens training...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Give “Blunt” Challenge To Brock Boeser Ahead of Season
GM Patrik Allvin has sent a "blunt message" to Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Think They’ve Have a Winning Trio for 2024-25 Season
The Montreal Canadiens have a deadly top line, but can their new second line...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Utah Hockey Club Signing Dylan Guenther to 8-Year Extension
The Utah Hockey Club is nearing a long-term deal with 21-year-old forward Dylan Guenther,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Face Timing Dilemma Over Top-4 Defenseman Trade
With a potential hole on the right side of the Oilers blue line, how...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Did Nylander Take Jab at Playing Center for Ex-Maple Leafs Coach?
A recent article seemed to claim that William Nylander blamed Sheldon Keefe for not...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Trusted Insider Says Swayman Trade Talks from Bruins Surfacing
Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast trade talks have started to surface...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Vasily Podkolzin: Oilers’ Sleeper Success Story This Season?
Vasily Podkolzin enters the 2024-25 season as a complete wild card for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Updates Status of “Unique” Injury
Thatcher Demko provided an update on his recovery from a rare lower-body muscle injury...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Set for Milestone Season as Oilers Chase Stanley Cup
Connor McDavid could have a career-defining 2024-25 season, with a Stanley Cup run, Team...