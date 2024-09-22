Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Grebyonkin, Holmberg & Hakanpaa

With training camp in full swing, Toronto Maple Leafs players fight for roster spots ahead of the season. In this post, I’ll look at three players making an impact — Nikita Grebyonkin, Pontus Holmberg, and Jani Hakanpaa — where they stand, and what their camp performances could mean for their future with the team.

Quick Hit One: Nikita Grebyonkin: Making Waves in Camp

Despite his limited English, Nikita Grebyonkin has been making a name for himself on the ice. Drafted 135th overall in 2022, Grebyonkin arrives after a breakout season in the KHL. There, he helped Metallurg Magnitogorsk win the Gagarin Cup. His transition to the NHL has been smooth so far, and he’s already caught the attention of new head coach Craig Berube.

Grebyonkin was initially paired with Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten in rookie camp. However, with Minten sidelined due to injury, he was promoted to a line with veteran Max Pacioretty and Pontus Holmberg. Berube praised Grebyonkin’s physical play. He noted, “He’s a big, strong kid with a good hockey IQ and not afraid to take the body.”

Grebyonkin’s mix of size and skill, combined with his impressive hockey sense, has made him a player to watch. With his NHL exhibition debut expected soon, it’ll be interesting to see if he can continue to push for a spot on the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster.

Quick Hit Two: Pontus Holmberg: Learning from the Vets

Pontus Holmberg has quietly been working his way up the Maple Leafs’ depth chart, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Since arriving from Sweden in 2022, he’s had to overcome a language barrier, but Holmberg has been working both on and off the ice. His English has improved thanks to classes, watching TV shows like The Office, and mimicking television dialogue.

Pontus Holmberg of the Maple Leafs

Holmberg works to solidify his place on the roster after playing 54 games last season and registering 17 points. This summer, he ramped up his training to five days a week, aiming to bring more power to his game.

Now playing alongside Max Pacioretty and Grebyonkin, Holmberg is soaking up all the knowledge he can from the veteran forward. His playmaking ability and work ethic have been on full display, and if he continues to impress, Holmberg could become a regular part of the Maple Leafs’ lineup this season.

Quick Hit Three: Jani Hakanpaa: Progressing from Injury

On the injury front, the Maple Leafs received excellent news regarding free-agent defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. He has dealt with a knee injury that has kept him out since last March. However, Hakanpaa expects to join contact practices soon. The former Dallas Star has been rehabbing diligently and started camp with the team’s third workout group, which includes prospects and farmhands.

Hakanpaa is a stay-at-home defenseman known for his physical play and ability to shut down opponents. If healthy, he could become a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs blue line. However, his ability to return to total health and make an impact in preseason games will determine if he’s ready to crack the opening night roster.

Aside from Hakanpaa, other Leafs players are also working through injuries. First-round pick Ben Danford has been in a no-contact jersey as he recovers from a concussion suffered in rookie camp. Meanwhile, forwards Steven Lorentz and Kyle Clifford deal with upper-body injuries and are listed as day-to-day.

The Maple Leafs have also made their first camp cuts. They returned several junior players, including Sam McCue and Maxim Muranov, to their respective teams.

As training camp continues, it’s clear that players like Grebyonkin, Holmberg, and Hakanpaa are making strides toward securing their own roster spots. With competition heating up and preseason games on the horizon, the next few weeks will be crucial for these hopefuls.

