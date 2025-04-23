Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Prefer Kane, Klingberg Over Skinner, Brown in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers might go with Evander Kane and John Klingberg in Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Kings. Skinner and Brown come out.
According to Oilers insider Bob Stauffer, Edmonton is expected to roll with Stuart Skinner as the starting goaltender for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. However, they might be making a couple of different, significant lineup changes. Stauffer believes that if cleared to play, forward Evander Kane and defenseman John Klingberg will be inserted into the lineup.
All three decisions might be seen as questionable to some fans. When Stauffer suggested on Oilers Now that Kane might be in, he also mentioned that Jeff Skinner will likely come out. A veteran who has waited years to get his chance at the postseason got one game before being pulled in favor of a more physical, but also unknown option. Kane has been on LTIR all season and was unavailable for Game 1, which some believe was due to the Oilers avoiding issues with the NHL regarding LTIR.
If Klingberg comes in, Josh Brown comes out. This is less of an issue given that Brown played all of five minutes and wasn’t a regular for the Oilers. At the same time, Klingberg hasn’t blown the roof off for Edmonton since his arrival, and his injury issues are a concern.
As for Stuart Skinner staying over Calvin Pickard, that one is debatable. Understandably, allowing six goals has some fans upset. Skinner didn’t look incredible, but he also didn’t look terrible. The Oilers seem prepared to give Skinner another chance.
Are These the Right Decisions for the Oilers?
“Jeff Skinner waited a long time to play, but he was on the ice for three goals against and one for,” Stauffer noted. “If Kane is good to go, I think he’s in.” The argument here is that Skinner had one game to really show how badly he wanted to be a difference-maker after waiting years to get into the playoffs. He didn’t necessarily stand out, and the Oilers’ offensive comeback was largely on the shoulders of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, rather than the team’s depth.
Kane’s physical edge and Klingberg’s puck-moving ability could help the Oilers bounce back after dropping the opener. With defensive adjustments and lineup tweaks in the works, the Oilers are hoping to take Game 2 in LA and bring the series back to Edmonton even. That would shift the home-ice advantage to the Oilers, which they might need.
None of these changes has been made official. An announcement regarding Kane’s status is expected later this afternoon.
Next: The Blueprint to Creating a Stanley Cup Winning Team
