3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 6-5 Loss to the Senators

In a back-and-forth preseason matchup, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell short against the Ottawa Senators, losing 6-5 in overtime. Despite a high-scoring affair, several key performances and issues stood out. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Although it’s not one of the three takeaways, Max Pacioretty had a surprisingly strong game for the Maple Leafs. He logged over 15 minutes of ice time and contributed two goals and an assist. His offensive presence was felt throughout the game, as he recorded six shots on goal and showed that he can still be a key player when healthy.

Takeaway One: William Nylander’s Offensive Prowess Shines Despite Defensively Challenging Night

William Nylander continues to prove his value as one of the Maple Leafs’ top offensive talents. In this game, Nylander was at the forefront of generating scoring opportunities, setting up plays, and utilizing his creativity to put the Senators’ defense on its heels.

Experimenting with the center position, Nylander showed his versatility. He won a few faceoffs and adapted well to a new role. This could be an asset for the Maple Leafs, especially if he continues to grow in his faceoff abilities. Nylander’s playmaking was instrumental in driving the offense. He consistently found space and created chances for himself and his teammates, contributing to the team’s offensive push.

On the downside, like many of his teammates, Nylander struggled on the defensive side of the puck. The high-scoring game highlighted gaps in defensive coverage. Nylander’s shift to center showed that more work is needed on the defensive end, particularly regarding backchecking and supporting his defensemen.

Takeaway Two: High Score Suggests Goaltending Issues

The 6-5 scoreline indicated significant defensive and goaltending issues for the Maple Leafs. Both Matt Murray and Joseph Woll were tested throughout the game, but neither was able to shut down the Senators’ offense consistently. Woll allowed four goals before being pulled, while Murray gave up two, including the game-winner in overtime.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs

After a solid season last year, Woll faced some preseason inconsistency. This game wasn’t his best showing, raising questions about his form heading into the regular season. Murray looked sharper but couldn’t hold off Ottawa in the extra frame. His potential as a reliable backup remains intact, but he’ll need stronger performances to challenge for starts.

Takeaway Three: Defensive Breakdown and Special Teams Performance

The Maple Leafs’ defensive lapses allowed Ottawa to capitalize on multiple opportunities. A mix of turnovers, missed coverages, and an inability to close down scoring chances left the Maple Leafs vulnerable. The fact that they were not playing against the Senators’ best lineup made the game a bit iffy.

The Maple Leafs’ power play sometimes looked dangerous, scoring two goals. However, their penalty kill struggled to contain Ottawa’s man advantage. The team must tighten up their special teams heading into the regular season.

The Bottom Line for Game 1 of the Preseason

Although it’s still the preseason, the game revealed the Maple Leafs’ strengths and weaknesses. Nylander’s offensive output remains a bright spot, and his potential move to center could bring additional versatility to the lineup. However, defensive breakdowns and goaltending concerns must be addressed before the regular season begins.

There’s still lots of time to fine-tune these issues, but the team must focus on tightening their play to meet their lofty expectations.

