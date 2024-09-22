Maple Leafs Give Matthew Knies Big Opportunity in Contract Year

Matthew Knies is poised for a potential breakout season with the Toronto Maple Leafs as he enters the final year of his entry-level contract. Currently skating on the top line alongside stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Knies understands the opportunity in front of him and it isn’t lost on him what this opportunity might mean for his next contract.
“I’m going to work my tail off to stay there and support them,” Knies said while trying to keep talk about contract negotiations to a minimum.
The Maple Leafs are stacking their lineup for their first preseason game on Sunday, with Knies getting time with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Despite how fortunate he is to get a golden opportunity to produce, Knies wants to focus on his on-ice performance rather than contract discussions.
When asked about the possibility of an extension, he responded, “I don’t really want to get into that. I want to stay here. It’s a pretty awesome place to play.” His goal is simply to contribute and not overthink what a breakout season might bring.
Knies Could Easily Double His Production From Last Season
Knies recorded 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 80 games last season and showed a ton of potential in the playoffs with two goals and an assist in seven games against the Boston Bruins. He’s getting a fresh start with a new coach who likes players with skill and size and a desire to work harder than everyone else. That’s Knies’ game in a nutshell.
If he can find early chemistry with his linemates, Knies could be a staple in the top six and on the top line. That means countless opportunities to pot goals and add points with two elite players. Is a 30-goal season possible? Maybe, but Knies noted, “I haven’t really thought about [the season] any differently than any other year. Just try to make an impact, and be a contributor.”
