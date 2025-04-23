Drury Signs with Rangers, Team Reportedly Rehiring Tortorella

** Update: Arthur Staple is reporting that the below report about John Tortorella returning to the New York Rangers is incorrect.

According to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, John Tortorella is being brought back to the New York Rangers. After GM Chris Drury signed an extension as the GM of the team, rumors started the surface that Torts could be back. When people doubted the report and wondered if it was accurate, Silber responded, “I was not hacked, for those asking. Got a message from a source close to Flyers org. We’ll see what unfolds.”

Drury, whose future was unclear, is staying with the Rangers. The team released a statement on Wednesday, confirming that they had signed him to an extension. It’s a multi-year extension.

Tortorella returning after Drury signs extension with Rangers?

Whether Tortorella is being looked at for the head coaching job after former head coach Peter Laviolette was relieved of his coaching duties isn’t being reported. It would be an interesting decision, but Torts has a history with the Rangers.

If he is being hired, Drury must have the backing of ownership and the higher ups. James Dolan said via the team’s press release. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”

There have been no other reports from reputable sources regarding Tortorella’s re-hiring. For now, we’ll take this as little more than a rumor. When Silber’s post blew up, she wrote, “I’ve never been an insider, so this is a bit wild. I’m just reporting what I’m hearing, we’ll see what unfolds but speaking with others sounds like Dolan wants Tortorella back on board.”

