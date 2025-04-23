New York Rangers
Drury Signs with Rangers, Team Reportedly Rehiring Tortorella
Chris Drury has signed an extension with the New York Rangers and there are reports John Tortorella might be on his way back as well.
** Update: Arthur Staple is reporting that the below report about John Tortorella returning to the New York Rangers is incorrect.
Hearing this is incorrect #NYR https://t.co/4WbcPdiV9f— Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) April 23, 2025
According to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, John Tortorella is being brought back to the New York Rangers. After GM Chris Drury signed an extension as the GM of the team, rumors started the surface that Torts could be back. When people doubted the report and wondered if it was accurate, Silber responded, “I was not hacked, for those asking. Got a message from a source close to Flyers org. We’ll see what unfolds.”
Drury, whose future was unclear, is staying with the Rangers. The team released a statement on Wednesday, confirming that they had signed him to an extension. It’s a multi-year extension.
Whether Tortorella is being looked at for the head coaching job after former head coach Peter Laviolette was relieved of his coaching duties isn’t being reported. It would be an interesting decision, but Torts has a history with the Rangers.
If he is being hired, Drury must have the backing of ownership and the higher ups. James Dolan said via the team’s press release. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”
There have been no other reports from reputable sources regarding Tortorella’s re-hiring. For now, we’ll take this as little more than a rumor. When Silber’s post blew up, she wrote, “I’ve never been an insider, so this is a bit wild. I’m just reporting what I’m hearing, we’ll see what unfolds but speaking with others sounds like Dolan wants Tortorella back on board.”
Next: Oilers Prefer Kane, Klingberg Over Skinner, Brown in Game 2
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 seconds ago
Oilers and Evander Kane Talk Expectations Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers expect Evander Kane to be able to pay his typical style...
-
New York Rangers/ 25 minutes ago
Drury Signs with Rangers, Team Reportedly Rehiring Tortorella
Chris Drury has signed an extension with the New York Rangers and there are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Prefer Kane, Klingberg Over Skinner, Brown in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers might go with Evander Kane and John Klingberg in Game 2...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 9 hours ago
Will Canadiens Play Arber Xhekaj Card in Game 2 vs Capitals?
The Montreal Canadiens need a physical response for the Washington Capitals, but will they...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 10 hours ago
The Blueprint to Creating a Stanley Cup Winning Team
Dive into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and uncover what separates the contenders from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Unreal as Kings Edge Oilers 6-5 in Wild Game 1 Thriller
McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers fought back against the Los Angeles Kings, only to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kraken Fire Head Coach Dan Bylsma After One Season, Promote Botterill to GM
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma and promoted assistant GM Jason...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Gabriel Landeskog Activated, Wants to Return in Game 2 vs. Dallas
Gabriel Landeskog has been cleared for Game 2 of the playoffs and could return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Canucks Could Face Tampering Charges Over Hughes Brothers Comments
Canucks President of Operations Jim Rutherford might get slapped for tampering after teasing interest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....